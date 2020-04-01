'He's too good of a coach': Big Ten hoops coaches agree it's only a matter of time before Hoiberg turns NU into a winner

Hoiberg, of course, has already proven his acumen at the college level, winning 16 games his first season at Iowa State before taking the Cyclones to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

His methods for building a team, and the style of play that he prefers, can and have worked. That confidence came through in a statement from Hoiberg released Wednesday morning about NU's recently completed 7-25 season.

"When I was hired, I spoke about a program built for long term success. I knew that the first year would be a challenging one," Hoiberg said in the statement. "I appreciated the consistent effort our guys displayed.

"Most importantly, I felt that as a program we laid the foundation of who we want to be. I am confident in and excited for the direction we are heading."

Matt Painter knows the struggles of a single-digit win season. He won nine games in his first year as head coach at Purdue in 2005-06, one season after winning seven as associate head coach for the Boilermakers.

Now, 14 years later, Painter is one of the most respected coaches in the nation and his program is an annual contender at the top of the Big Ten.