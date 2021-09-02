He's still learning the language, but Keisei Tominaga thinks his game will translate for Husker hoops

The game stayed the same for the 6-foot-2 left-hander, who scored an eye-popping 39.8 points per game in his senior year of high school in Japan before averaging 19 per game for Japan's U19 team.

At Ranger this past season, he earned second-team All-America honors after shooting 48.7% from three-point range, 51% from the field, and 88.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 16.3 points per game and helping lead Ranger to the NJCAA Division I national semifinals.

He's always been an elite shooter, he said, from the time he first picked up a ball and shot on a small hoop at his home as a child. Basketball is the only sport he's ever played, following in the footsteps of his 6-foot-11 father Hiroyuki Tominaga, who played for the Japanese national team and also played professionally in his home country.

He grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. As he got older, Steph Curry became the man to watch. There are pictures of Tominaga and Curry together when the Golden State star put on a clinic in Japan in 2019.

Before arriving at Nebraska, he made the trip home to represent his country in the Olympics as a member of Japan's 3x3 basketball team. He hit a game-winner against Belgium in the event before his team eventually bowed out to the eventual gold medal winners from Latvia.