Here's our NCAA Tournament picks: The Husker Extra team takes a run at it

In a quest to fill out the perfect NCAA Tournament bracket, you have scoured the internet for hours, turning to the experts and nonexperts for help on that Georgia Tech-Loyola Chicago brainbuster. We're no experts by any means, but our staff members look into the crystal ball and offer their picks for the Final Four.

Chris Basnett

Final Four: Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Illinois.

I love offense, and all four of these teams can score in bunches. The picks are pretty chalky, with three 1 seeds and a 2, but I'll ride with the four I think have the best guard play in the tournament. There could be some serious fireworks in that final weekend if it's these four that survive. And after the year we've all had, we deserve some fun to kick off the spring.

National champion: Gonzaga. The Zags are undeniable. Three All-Americans — a first-teamer and two second-teamers — in the starting lineup. An honorable mention All-American who also starts. The big concern is depth. But no one can match Gonzaga's first five. The Bulldogs win a pair of classic games over Alabama and Illinois in Lucas Oil Stadium to bring home the title and finish as the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976.