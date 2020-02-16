Hand injury ends Husker hoops guard Kavas' career

Sometimes, a basketball career ends quietly in the middle of the night.

Nebraska senior forward Matej Kavas announced on Twitter early Sunday morning that his college career was over following the hand injury he suffered in the first half of Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

Kavas announced the news at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, and NU made the news official with a midday news release.

"It is disappointing to see Matej’s college career end because of an injury,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in the release. "Matej was one of the first players to commit to Nebraska when we started last spring. He believed he could help set the foundation for our program even though he had one season to play. Everyone in our program appreciates Matej, and we look forward to him having a full recovery and getting the opportunity to continue playing after college."

A 6-foot-8 guard from Slovenia, Kavas had been on the court for less than a minute Saturday before coming out of a scrum for a rebound holding his left hand.

He initially went to the bench before heading back to the locker room, and returned to the bench for the second half with his hand heavily taped.

