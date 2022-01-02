Growth, but more disappointment, as Husker hoops falters late again with chance to upset Ohio State

New year, same familiar, disappointing outcome for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
The Huskers went from leading No. 13 Ohio State 72-67 with 36 seconds left in regulation to losing to the Buckeyes 87-79 in overtime Sunday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the latest gut punch of the Fred Hoiberg era.
Three times NU (6-8, 0-3 Big Ten) rallied from an eight-point deficit to take the lead against the Buckeyes, the last time with a 15-3 run that give Nebraska a 66-62 lead with 4:58 left in regulation.
"I think there was some growth in that area," NU guard C.J. Wilcher said. "Because usually, teams go on runs and we kind of die down, things like that. "I think we stuck together, and that's something we can build off of.
"But at the end of the day, we've got to find a way to get through that and get the win."
Nebraska didn't trail again until overtime, when the Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0) made three consecutive three-pointers to open things up on their way to outscoring NU 15-7.
The game was Ohio State's first since Dec. 11, as the Buckeyes were coming off a 22-day pause after COVID-19 made its way through the OSU roster.
With most of his teammates trying to shake off the rust of that layoff, Buckeyes freshman guard Malaki Branham carried his team. He scored 35 points, going 13-for-19 from the field and 6-for-10 from three-point range.
Jamari Wheeler added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including a three-pointer with 27 seconds left to get OSU within two, as the rest of the Buckeyes combined to go 11-of-36 for 38 points.
"You look at the stats, and we outscore that team by 10 in the paint, shot nine more free throws than them," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We're not about moral victories; it's still extremely disappointing, and it was a disappointed locker room. But that shows what we're capable of.
"If we play with that type of physicality, which we're going to have to have every night we step on the floor in this league, we're going to have a chance."
Bryce McGowens had a team-high 18 points for Nebraska to go with five rebounds. Derrick Walker finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 boards. C.J. Wilcher finished with 13 points.
The Huskers held high-scoring OSU forward E.J Liddell to 10 points, half his season average, on 2-for-14 shooting from the field.
But it wasn't enough to secure the program's first win over a ranked opponent since the 2019 Big Ten Tournament as NU fell to 0-7 this season against power conference competition.
Nebraska led 72-67 with 36 seconds left in regulation after Lat Mayen's two-handed slam had PBA roaring. But, with Nebraska clinging to a 72-70 lead with 22 seconds to go, Mayen missed a pair of free throws and E.J. Liddell snatched an offensive rebound, was fouled and knocked down both of his free throws with 8.9 seconds left.
Nebraska couldn't get a clean look at the rim as the buzzer sounded, and the overtime period was all Buckeyes.
Nebraska found a spark from its bench in the first half, led by Wilcher.
Trailing 11-4 in the opening minutes, the Huskers’ starters began making their way to the bench as NU tried to get something going after a start that included two made shots and three turnovers in its first 10 possessions.
What followed was a 10-0 run, led by good defense on one end and all 10 points from backups on the other, to put a spark into PBA and give the Huskers a 16-14 lead.
For long stretches, in the middle portion of the half, it was often one starter and four bench players on the floor for NU.
From there both teams settled in. Branham kept Ohio State going, in one stretch scoring 11 straight points for the Buckeyes to help OSU build a 30-22 lead.
Again Nebraska responded with a 10-0 run, this time with the points coming from its starters, to go up 32-30 before Ohio State scored the final four points of the half.
Branham finished the half with 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including 5-for-8 from three-point range. That was a career high by 10 points, and just the second time this season the freshman reached double figures.
He came into Sunday’s game with five made three-pointers all season.
