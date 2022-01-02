Growth, but more disappointment, as Husker hoops falters late again with chance to upset Ohio State

New year, same familiar, disappointing outcome for the Nebraska men's basketball team.

The Huskers went from leading No. 13 Ohio State 72-67 with 36 seconds left in regulation to losing to the Buckeyes 87-79 in overtime Sunday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the latest gut punch of the Fred Hoiberg era.

Three times NU (6-8, 0-3 Big Ten) rallied from an eight-point deficit to take the lead against the Buckeyes, the last time with a 15-3 run that give Nebraska a 66-62 lead with 4:58 left in regulation.

"I think there was some growth in that area," NU guard C.J. Wilcher said. "Because usually, teams go on runs and we kind of die down, things like that. "I think we stuck together, and that's something we can build off of.

"But at the end of the day, we've got to find a way to get through that and get the win."

Nebraska didn't trail again until overtime, when the Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0) made three consecutive three-pointers to open things up on their way to outscoring NU 15-7.

The game was Ohio State's first since Dec. 11, as the Buckeyes were coming off a 22-day pause after COVID-19 made its way through the OSU roster.