Grad transfer guard Webster commits to Husker basketball

Recruiting doesn't stop, not even for a virus outbreak.

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a commitment from Western Illinois grad transfer guard Kobe Webster on Saturday morning as the first domino fell in the postseason restructuring of the Huskers' roster.

"With the current circumstances that we are going through at this time, I feel that I should jump at an opportunity put in front of me," Webster said in an announcement on his Twitter page. "I had the chance to meet with Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and Coach Matt (Abdelmassih) last week, and I fully believe in their vision and the direction of the program."

Webster was a three-year starter at Western Illinois, and averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

An Indianapolis native, Webster met with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih while Nebraska was in the city for the Big Ten Tournament.

Webster is immediately eligible, but because he graduated from WIU in three years, he'll have two seasons to play one in Lincoln.

He has yet to visit Lincoln, but will do so as soon as recruiting restrictions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak are lifted.