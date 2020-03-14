Grad transfer guard Webster commits to Husker basketball

Recruiting doesn't stop, not even for a virus outbreak.
The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a commitment from Western Illinois grad transfer guard Kobe Webster on Saturday morning as the first domino fell in the postseason restructuring of the Huskers' roster.
"With the current circumstances that we are going through at this time, I feel that I should jump at an opportunity put in front of me," Webster said in an announcement on his Twitter page. "I had the chance to meet with Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and Coach Matt (Abdelmassih) last week, and I fully believe in their vision and the direction of the program."
#RIPSKT❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Vl1GC4gE6— KOBE‼️🔊 (@k10webster) March 14, 2020
Webster was a three-year starter at Western Illinois, and averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
An Indianapolis native, Webster met with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih while Nebraska was in the city for the Big Ten Tournament.
Webster is immediately eligible, but because he graduated from WIU in three years, he'll have two seasons to play one in Lincoln.
He has yet to visit Lincoln, but will do so as soon as recruiting restrictions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak are lifted.
"I'm excited to get to Lincoln and get to work," Webster said in his statement.
Webster shot 41% from the field and 33% from three-point range last season. He has averaged 17.0 and 17.1 points per game over the last two seasons, and averaged 15.9 points per game as a true freshman in 2017-18.
He started all 85 games in which he appeared for the Leathernecks, and is a career 37% three-point shooter who averages more than two made threes per game.
"I could not pass up on the opportunity to play for a head coach with such experience," Webster said of committing to Hoiberg.
Webster's addition puts Nebraska one over the allotted 13-scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season, though roster attrition is expected.
Hoiberg will hold individual meetings with every player on Nebraska's roster Monday.
