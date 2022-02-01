Good luck breaking into the top five of Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings

Halfway through the league season, and there's still plenty to be decided in the conference races. The Big Ten has seven of the 20 Wooden Award finalists, providing an extra layer of intrigue.

Rankings do not include Tuesday's games.

1. Purdue (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten)

The Boilermakers are one of two teams nationally — Gonzaga is the other — with two players on the Wooden Award top-20 watch list. Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey are Purdue's player of the year candidates, and while Purdue isn't perfect, the weapons are hard to match.

Up next: at Minnesota, Wed.; vs. Michigan, Sat.

2. Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2)

Wisconsin unveiled its national player of the year campaign for Johnny Davis this week. Davis, also a Wooden Award candidate, has seen his scoring fall off over the past two games, but the Badgers won both. A good sign.

Up next: at Illinois, Wed.; vs. Penn State, Sat.

3. Illinois (15-5, 8-2)

Beat Michigan State without Kofi Cockburn, another Wooden candidate, and rallied to nip Northwestern on the road. That sets the Illini up for an enormous three-game stretch of games against Wisconsin, Indiana and Purdue, with the last two on the road.

Up next: vs. Wisconsin, Wed.; at Indiana, Sat.

4. Michigan State (16-4, 7-2)

Number of Spartans losses since November: two. Total points MSU lost those games by: three. And, a 16-point win over Michigan the last time out. That's a nice little run for Tom Izzo, who celebrated his 67th birthday over the weekend.

Up next: at Rutgers, Sat.; vs. Wisconsin, Mon.

5. Ohio State (12-4, 5-2)

Rallied from 20 points down in Mackey Arena to tie Purdue, then watched Jaden Ivey can a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Boilers an 81-78 win. Would have a good one to get, with upcoming games against Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers.

Up next: vs. Iowa, Thu.; vs. Maryland, Sun.

6. Michigan (10-8, 4-4)

The Wolverines are shooting 41% from three-point range over their past four games, and that includes a 3 for 19 effort against Michigan State in a 16-point loss. Long story short, if Michigan can hit jumpers, it's going to be really tough to beat.

Up next: at Purdue, Sat.; at Penn State, Mon.

7. Indiana (16-5, 7-4)

The Hoosiers are lurking. IU owns a win over Purdue, and if it can find a way to sneak a couple of wins on the road while taking care of business in Assembly Hall, a top-four league finish is well within reach.

Up next: vs. Illinois, Sat.; at Northwestern, Mon.

9. Maryland (11-10, 3-7)

Seven of Maryland's final 10 league games will come against teams currently in KenPom's top 25. It's going to be a fight to stay above .500 and have a chance for postseason play, whether that's the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, before launching into a coaching search.

Up next: at Ohio State, Sun.; vs. Iowa, Feb. 10.

10. Iowa (14-7, 4-6)

It's hard to believe, but Iowa has forgotten how to play offense. The Hawkeyes' guards went a combined 0-for-18 Monday night in a double-overtime loss to Penn State, a game that Iowa only got to overtime because of Keegan Murray's miraculous tip-in of a Jordan Bohannon airball at the buzzer.

Up next: at Ohio State, Thu.; vs. Minnesota, Sun.

8. Rutgers (12-8, 5-3)

Needed a late rally after trailing Nebraska for more than 38 minutes to avoid three consecutive losses to teams in the bottom third of the league. KenPom predicts the Scarlet Knights to win just one of their final 10 games. That's pretty tough.

Up next: vs. Michigan State, Sat.; vs. Ohio State, Feb. 9.

11. Penn State (9-9, 4-6)

John Harrar is one of the more underappreciated players in the conference. He could have played college football out of high school but instead has turned himself into one of the best rebounders in the country and a reliable inside presence on defense. Had 19 points and 10 boards in the win over Iowa.

Up next: at Wisconsin, Sat.; vs. Michigan, Mon.

12. Minnesota (11-7, 2-7)

Believe it or not, Minnesota actually grabs fewer offensive rebounds than Nebraska. The Gophers rank 354th nationally in offensive rebound percentage, six spots behind the Huskers, while also playing one of the slowest tempos in the country. That's a lot of pressure to get things right on every possession.

Up next: vs. Purdue, Wed.; at Iowa, Sun.

13. Northwestern (9-10, 2-8)

So it goes for Northwestern, which dropped a pair of one-possession games last week. Of the Wildcats' 10 losses this season, an astounding nine have come by single digits, and seven have come by two possessions or fewer.

Up next: at Nebraska, Sat.; vs. Indiana, Mon.

14. Nebraska (6-15, 0-10)

Since getting Trey McGowens back in the lineup, the Huskers have lost by seven, eight, and two points. More competitive, sure, but losses are still losses. NU has to break through at some point … right?

Up next: vs. Northwestern, Sat.; vs. Minnesota, Feb. 9.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.