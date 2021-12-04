Good defense not enough as cold shooting again bogs down Huskers: 'We just could not convert'

The ice-cold offensive effort wasted a good defensive day from the Huskers, who held Indiana to 40% shooting from the floor and kept star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to 14 points, eight below his season average.

"Half-court defense was the best it's been all year. That's certainly something we can build off of," Hoiberg said. "We hung in there when the ball wasn't going in... I thought our effort was there, especially on the defensive end, and that's a step we really needed to take."

After drawing within 26-24 on a Derrick Walker layup to open the second half, Nebraska gave up a three-pointer on the other end and threw a lazy inbound pass that was stolen and laid in to put the Hoosiers up seven. Nebraska got no closer than five points the rest of the way, and no closer than seven for the game's final 16 minutes.

"Part of it was missing shots. And a couple of them were bad shots, and they led to transition opportunities, which, that's what happens when you don't have a good possession," Hoiberg said. "I thought we had great possessions to start the game. And then they got back into it with a couple transition opportunities."