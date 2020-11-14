Golden Window Classic games at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be played without fans after all

The Golden Window Classic, a multiple-team men's basketball tournament set for Pinnacle Bank Arena later this month, will be held without fans.

There also will not be fans at the Devaney Sports Center, which also will host tournament games.

The tournament begins Nov. 25 and plays through Nov. 29.

Monday's official announcement of the event said fans would be allowed at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which would fill to 25% capacity.

The decision to go without fans, made after discussions between the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, arena and tournament officials, was announced Saturday morning but had been decided before Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s Friday press briefing where new directed health measure restrictions on crowds were announced.

“We started the discussions with them before yesterday,” Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager Tom Lorenz told the Journal Star on Saturday. “We were just waiting to make the announcement. We were hoping to make the schedule announcement and no fans announcement at the same time.”

Lorenz cited significant COVID-19 spread in Lincoln and Nebraska as the reason for the “no fans” decision.