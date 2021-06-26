Get the scouting report on 3BALL Omaha, the 3x3 team that just won a national title

What's it take to be a successful 3-on-3 basketball team? It starts with a banger inside, a sharpshooter or two and a glue guy.

Here's the scouting report on 3BALL Omaha, which recently won a national championship at a Team USA-organized event:

Steffon Bradford: The 6-foot-6, 240-pound former Husker is 3BALL Omaha's force in the middle. Or as teammate Trey Bardsley puts it, "He's kind of a brick wall down there.

"A lot of the teams we play will say he's the strongest they've ever played with."

Bradford said he loves getting physical in the paint.

Trey Bardsley: The 5-10 guard out of Nebraska Wesleyan is the team's primary scorer. He can let loose from long range or slash inside.

"What people don't know is that Trey is a sniper," Bradford said.

Klaye Rowe: The Papillion-La Vista graduate does a lot of the little things for his team. He'll set screens, battle for rebounds and knows the game really well.

"He's got a pretty good old man's game," Bardsley says. "When he gets the ball around the rim, it's a lot of hooks and fadeaways, which is right up his alley."