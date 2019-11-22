Nebraska went from being shown the door to putting on a show.
On the ropes for a third time this season against a low-major opponent, Nebraska for the first time was able to rally, erasing an eight-point deficit and withstanding a pair of last-second shots to get to overtime, then rolling in the extra period to get past Southern 93-86 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It’s not immediately clear what the record is for largest rebounding deficit by a winning team in college basketball history when that team also misses 18 free throws.
But Nebraska might have pushed the limit Friday night.
Going against a Southern lineup that top to bottom wasn’t all that much bigger, the Huskers were outrebounded 54-28.
It was a stunning chasm on the offensive glass — Southern finished with 25 offensive rebounds to Nebraska’s three, and had 16 second-chance points to NU’s three.
“I thought, compared to a couple weeks ago (when) we lost a game like this (to UC Riverside), to be able to rebound and bounce back — well, not rebound — but be able to bounce back and win a game like this when adversity smacked us in the face..." Hoiberg said.
Couple that with another head-scratching performance at the free-throw line — Nebraska was just 19 for 37 at the stripe — and there weren't many reasons for the Huskers to be thinking about a win.
Except, the Huskers found a way to fight through the tough times.
"The team responded beautifully. We got in the huddles, and there was no complaining, no nothing," NU's Jervay Green said. "It was guys lifting each other up. Even Yvan (Ouedraogo), when he wasn't in the game, you could see he was frustrated. We picked him up and look — he got a dunk (in overtime).
We told Matej (Kavas) to keep shooting and look what he got — dumb, crazy threes. So if we just keep going like that, we're going to be fine."
Well, "fine" might be subjective. But as Hoiberg said, it's better to learn from a win than a loss.
Green had the best game of his Husker career, showing the scoring ability that made him one of the top junior college prospects in the nation by going 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range for 22 points.
Green's first two threes came in the game's first two minutes. And the last two came in overtime, when Nebraska found an extra gear to lead by as many as 10.
The exclamation point came with a little more than a minute left in the extra period.
With Green stationed in the corner, NU point guard Cam Mack went to work on Southern's Lamarcus Lee, crossing Lee over and sending him falling to the court. Mack backed up, pointing at Lee the whole time, then dribbled past him and fed Green for a three-pointer that gave NU a 92-82 lead.
Hoiberg said he didn't see the play that sent the Nebraska bench and Pinnacle Bank Arena into hysterics. But he might have been smiling a little when he said it.
"I give our guys credit for finding a way to win a hard-fought game. I was nervous going into this one. I knew how hard that team played. I could see it," Hoiberg said. "They have transfers that have played at a higher level, and I think this is a team that’s going to have a great chance of winning their league."
Mack finished with 16 points and eight assists, scoring 11 points after halftime. Ouedraogo, the 17-year-old freshman, scored six of his 11 points in overtime after sitting much of the second half, and added four rebounds and a blocked shot. Kavas hit a trio of three-pointers and scored 10 points.
The game continued a trend of the Jaguars (2-3) playing Nebraska tough in Lincoln. In three games against the SWAC opponent, NU has won by 11, five and six points.
But, Nebraska has won. And now, it'll head to the warm waters of the Cayman Islands for next week's Cayman Islands Classic. The team flies out of Lincoln Saturday morning.