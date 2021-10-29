From no scholarship offers a year ago to a home in Lincoln, 2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence finds a place with Husker hoops

Lawrence also had offers from Virginia Tech, Cal, and Wichita State, among others. Over the course of the last year, Lawrence said, he went from zero offers to 17.

Much like 2022 wing Denim Dawson, who committed to Nebraska in early October, Lawrence turned a strong summer on the AAU circuit into offers from high major programs.

But the Huskers won out.

"Just a style of play. I don't think there's another school that fits my play style," Lawrence said. "Just playing for a coach (Fred Hoiberg) who played in the (NBA) for nine years, coached for five. All the experience he has, he's going to be able to teach me all that stuff. And just prepare me for the next step."

Lawrence also saw a familiar face when he made the trip to Lincoln. He was teammates with current Husker C.J. Wilcher at Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey, and is currently a teammate of Wilcher’s younger brother, Simeon, a five-star prospect who was a Nebraska target before committing to North Carolina.

The younger Wilcher and Lawrence visited Nebraska on the same weekend as Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih worked to build out their next class.

"I'm just ready to play in front of the best fans in the country, really," Lawrence said.