From no scholarship offers a year ago to a home in Lincoln, 2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence finds a place with Husker hoops

The emotions were real for Jamarques Lawrence.
One year ago, the New Jersey native didn't have a single scholarship offer. But there he was Friday, on Instagram Live, announcing his commitment to the Nebraska men's basketball team.
"I don't want to tear up right now," Lawrence told NJHoopRecruit during his announcment. "Probably later. But the feeling, it's just insane. I'm really excited."
A 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard, Lawrence is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, as well as in the 247Sports Composite, he chose Nebraska over his other finalist, Wake Forest.
It was the culmination months of hard work for the senior at Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey.
"Beginning of the summer, waking up every day early mornings, weight room, just constantly working on my game, really, and believing in myself," Lawrence said.
Lawrence officially visited Nebraska during the basketball program's Opening Night event. He narrowed his choices to the Huskers and Wake Forest not long after that visit over the first weekend of October, one week after his trip to Wake Forest.
"It was — I can't even explain it," Lawrence said of his visit to NU. "It was fun. Just hanging out with the guys (and) the coaches. I had a good relationship with them."
Lawrence also had offers from Virginia Tech, Cal, and Wichita State, among others. Over the course of the last year, Lawrence said, he went from zero offers to 17.
Much like 2022 wing Denim Dawson, who committed to Nebraska in early October, Lawrence turned a strong summer on the AAU circuit into offers from high major programs.
But the Huskers won out.
"Just a style of play. I don't think there's another school that fits my play style," Lawrence said. "Just playing for a coach (Fred Hoiberg) who played in the (NBA) for nine years, coached for five. All the experience he has, he's going to be able to teach me all that stuff. And just prepare me for the next step."
Lawrence also saw a familiar face when he made the trip to Lincoln. He was teammates with current Husker C.J. Wilcher at Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey, and is currently a teammate of Wilcher’s younger brother, Simeon, a five-star prospect who was a Nebraska target before committing to North Carolina.
The younger Wilcher and Lawrence visited Nebraska on the same weekend as Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih worked to build out their next class.
"I'm just ready to play in front of the best fans in the country, really," Lawrence said.
Lawrence joins high school guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., high school wing Denim Dawson, and junior college forward Blaise Keita in Nebraska’s 2022 class.
The addition of Lawrence currently puts the Huskers two players over the allotted scholarship limit for the 2022-23 season, pending the usual attrition and potential departures to professional basketball.
