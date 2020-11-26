From fun to fizzle, Huskers' offense goes cold in three-point loss to Nevada

Nebraska’s rebuilt roster saw how fun it could be Wednesday.
The Huskers saw the work still ahead 24 hours later.
Grant Sherfield hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to cap a wild final minute and lift Nevada to a 69-66 win over a cold-shooting NU men's basketball team Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sherfield scored the Wolf Pack's final five points, making a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left to tie the game at 66. That came after NU’s Dalano Banton converted a three-point play with 54 seconds remaining to put the Huskers in front.
Nebraska (1-1) attempted a school-record 41 three-pointers in the loss, making nine. The Huskers shot 29% for the game, including an 8:10 stretch in the second half during which NU went 0-for-11 from the field and saw Nevada erase a 10-point Husker lead with a 19-5 run.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg said he was fine with that many attempts, as long as the attempts were quality shots. The Huskers attempted 41 threes and 21 twos.
“We took a lot of forced, just jab, jab (shots) without movement. When we move, we get shots. That’s been evident all through our preseason and in practices and the last game — we had great looks,” Hoiberg said. “I thought we had some good ones (Thursday), unfortunately they didn’t go in, and then I thought we forced them. I thought we had too many forced shots where we didn’t continue to trust the offense.”
Nebraska had put together a 14-2 run to take a 55-45 lead with 9:34 left. From there, the Huskers went 2-for-14 from the floor to end the game.
After pouring 102 points on McNeese State in Wednesday’s season opener, the Huskers found the going much tougher against a Nevada lineup that threw 7-footer Warren Washington and 6-10 K.J. Hymes at NU in a packed-in defense that coaxed the Huskers into firing from long range.
Nebraska countered by forcing Nevada into 21 turnovers, turning them into 20 points.
It led to long stretches of ugly basketball both ways. But when the Wolf Pack (2-0) wasn’t turning it over, it was getting into the paint and putting strain on NU’s lineup by drawing fouls.
“Our movement creates and generates looks. And our movement did not create those looks tonight,” Hoiberg said. “It was too much playing stagnant, and shooting without the movement we generally have.”
Banton led Nebraska with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but his three-pointer at the final horn went begging. Teddy Allen added 17 points, six boards and five steals, while Kobe Webster came off the bench for 13 points and three steals.
"We’re definitely going to take a lot of things from it. I think we shot like 9-for-41 from the three-point line. So I’m pretty sure we have guys capable of making shots; we have guys today that weren’t knocking down shots. Everyone, really," Banton said. "If we hit three or four of those, not to say we win the game, but it’s a different game. The game’s going to go a lot of different ways, so we’ve just got to do what we know how to do, and that’s move the ball, play for each other, play together, and we’ll live with the outcome if we leave it all on the floor."
Sherfield scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to pace Nevada. Desmond Cambridge finished with 18, scoring 16 of his own in the first 20 minutes.
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
