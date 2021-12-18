From freedom to free fall, Huskers hope schematic changes can reset season beginning Sunday

Will Nebraska play slower? Perhaps, but no matter how the Huskers go about it, expect Hoiberg to be more involved by calling more offensive sets from the sideline.

"The system that I’ve always run has always had a lot of freedom. And you’ve seen that. And you can argue it’s been too much freedom," Hoiberg said. "Now, there’s times we’ve looked pretty good. But overall, I just felt like I needed to get more control out there over the group.

"There’s still going to be freedom. It’s not going to be a complete overhaul from what we were doing, but there’s changes I felt needed to be made."

It may not look pretty at first, Hoiberg said. But what Nebraska has done the past two games hasn't exactly been beautiful, either.

"We had to do something — I had to do something to change the vibe and hopefully get us out there and competing," Hoiberg said. "You can get beat, but you don’t want to walk in that locker room the way that we have the last few games, how this group has felt when you just get it handed to you like we have. It’s a horrible feeling for everybody involved, and it’s unacceptable how it’s happened, especially the Michigan game.