From freedom to free fall, Huskers hope schematic changes can reset season beginning Sunday

Fred Hoiberg wants his players to have freedom, to play basketball with a flow and a pace that, at its best, represents the game at its most beautiful.
But when freedom turns into a free fall, something has to change.
It's been a week of looking inward for the Huskers, with eight days between the second of two nightmare losses and Sunday's home game against Kansas State that is set for a 5 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
And when the ball goes up against the Wildcats, Nebraska will begin the process of trying to reclaim its season by reinventing itself.
"Absolutely, we did look at everything. Had a lot of long meetings about what we wanted to do — do we overreact? That’s one thing we talked about based on the circumstances of last week, but I felt we had to do something, and we had to do something drastic," Hoiberg said Friday.
"So that’s why the changes that we implemented were made, and now it’s about carrying that over, being consistent with it. We’ve got two games before the break, and then we’re going to have a lot of practice time again before we open back up with Big Ten play."
What those changes actually look like remains to be seen. Nebraska currently operates one of the fastest offenses in the country, ranking 34th in adjusted tempo and ninth in average possession length (15 seconds), according to KenPom.
Will Nebraska play slower? Perhaps, but no matter how the Huskers go about it, expect Hoiberg to be more involved by calling more offensive sets from the sideline.
"The system that I’ve always run has always had a lot of freedom. And you’ve seen that. And you can argue it’s been too much freedom," Hoiberg said. "Now, there’s times we’ve looked pretty good. But overall, I just felt like I needed to get more control out there over the group.
"There’s still going to be freedom. It’s not going to be a complete overhaul from what we were doing, but there’s changes I felt needed to be made."
It may not look pretty at first, Hoiberg said. But what Nebraska has done the past two games hasn't exactly been beautiful, either.
"We had to do something — I had to do something to change the vibe and hopefully get us out there and competing," Hoiberg said. "You can get beat, but you don’t want to walk in that locker room the way that we have the last few games, how this group has felt when you just get it handed to you like we have. It’s a horrible feeling for everybody involved, and it’s unacceptable how it’s happened, especially the Michigan game.
"So we've got to find a way to fight. And I don’t care what the score is, you’ve got to go out there and compete to the final buzzer. We did not do that the last two games."
Walker dinged up: Junior forward Derrick Walker suffered a minor knee injury in practice, but was expected back on the court Saturday and to be available Sunday.
It's yet to be seen how limited, if at all, Walker will be for a Nebraska frontcourt already thinned by a leg injury to Wilhelm Breidenbach.
Should Walker be limited, the bulk of his minutes would likely go to Eduardo Andre, with Lat Mayen able to drop to the post if needed.
Walker is having a career year, averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 80% from the field. His .804 field goal percentage leads the nation among players with enough attempts to quality.
