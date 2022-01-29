From coaching sixth-graders to mega-stars, LSE grad Matt Hill continues climb as an NBA assistant coach

Matt Hill has spent the past five years forming game plans intended to slow down some of the world's greatest basketball players and teams.

Kevin Durant. LeBron James. Jimmy Butler. The Greek Freak. The Warriors. The Bucks.

No pressure, right?

But Hill, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, wouldn't want it any other way. He's living out his dream in the sport he loves dearly.

Besides, it's nothing like his first coaching gig — keeping in line an AAU team made up of sixth-graders in Austin, Texas.

"I'm telling you," Hill said laughing. "Some of those first early games I was nervous as hell, I'm not going to lie."

Those sixth-graders taught Hill something. He wanted to be a coach at a high level and it helped open an incredible opportunity to coach in the pros. For the past 10 years, Hill has been working in the NBA, first as a video analyst with the Orlando Magic.

By age 29, Hill was promoted to assistant coach in Orlando under then-head coach Frank Vogel. Now 34, Hill is an assistant coach for Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks.

As one can imagine, the NBA consumes a lot of Hill's daily life.

On a recent Wednesday — the Hawks hosted the Timberwolves that night — Hill was at the office by 6:45 a.m. to work on a scouting report. After a team shoot-around, he went home for a couple of hours before coming back to the arena for a 3:30 p.m. warmup, film breakdown and individual prep work with the players. After the game and a coaches' meeting, Hill was home by 11:30 p.m. and back at the office at 7:45 the next morning.

"There's so many games that you're constantly either watching your own games or getting ready for the next game, so you do get in a little bit of a routine," Hill said.

Hill has a lot of duties with the Hawks — he even served as head coach of Atlanta's Summer League team last year — but he focuses on opponent scouting reports and player development. Right now he's working with one of the NBA's rising stars in Trae Young.

Sounds like fun? For Hill, it is.

"I get to work in the best league in the world and be around some really great coaches," he said.

Hill arrived at Texas in 2006 as a top-100 prospect. He battled injuries during his Longhorn career, which maybe helped plant an early coaching seed.

"I was out almost two full seasons and during that time I think it had an effect on how I viewed the game, how I approached the game," said Hill, who was college teammates with Durant. "I was constantly looking at practice and talking to our coaches, so I think that time did kind of spark something that I might want to do this."

Still, when Hill graduated from Texas, his hope was to keep playing basketball. He worked out in a couple of pro camps in the midst of an NBA lockout and tried to give it a go on a tour in China. His playing days looking numbered, Hill returned to Lincoln and later Austin to work for a software startup company.

Hill didn't like it.

"It just wasn't for me," he said. "I gave it a shot and I'm glad I did looking back because it kind of made me realize that I wanted to coach, and even coaching those young kids kind of sparked my interest."

A year later, Hill broke into the NBA. Then-Magic coach Jacque Vaughn needed a video analyst, and not just any video analyst, but one who could jump on the court in scrimmages. The 6-foot-10 Hill was an ideal sparring partner for the Magic players.

Most of the time, though, Hill was living in the film room. There were long nights and Hill would log two or three opponent scouting reports every night so they were ready for the Orlando assistant coaches the next morning.

It was hard work that went unnoticed by fans, but not by the coaches.

"I wasn't really ready for what it took and I had some great guys that I worked with that coached me up on the film and what it takes, but you're not coaching at that level," Hill said. "You're kind of a glue guy for the staff.

"For me, it was more trusting that what I'm doing now will hopefully pay off in the long run, and it kind of has."

Hill learned a lot from a Magic coaching staff that included assistant coaches Wes Unseld Jr. (now the head coach for the Washington Wizards) and James Borrego (now the head coach for the Charlotte Hornets).

"Those early years in Orlando I feel kind of like was my graduate degree in coaching and basketball," Hill said.

Hill had worked his way up to manager of advance scout and development when Vogel had an assistant vacancy on his staff to fill. Vogel, now coaching the Lakers, called Hill to his office and said he was making the former Southeast Knight a full-time assistant.

Hill was quickly climbing the coaching ranks, though it came during some tumultuous times for the franchise. Starting with Vaughn, the Magic went through four head coaches while Hill was in the building.

The unsettled nature of the moves meant Hill's standing with the organization was never firmly set. A new coach will typically assemble his own staff, but Hill staying on through multiple coaching hires showed that the Magic liked what he was bringing to the organization.

When the Magic fired Vogel following the 2018 season, Hill was the only assistant coach retained. But he was soon hired by Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks that offseason.

"It wasn't the greatest circumstances because pretty much every year I was wondering if I was going to still have a job, but I was able to hang on throughout those six years and work with some great coaches," Hill said. "Looking back, I thought it was very beneficial to my growth as a coach."

Working in the NBA also has given Hill a chance to work with some great players. As a full-time assistant, one of the first players a 29-year-old Hill worked with was 39-year-old Vince Carter. He also coached DJ Augustine, his former Texas teammate, that first year in Orlando.

"It's just like anything else," Hill said of coaching players his age or older. "It's such a people-person and relationship-type of business that if the guys know you know what you're talking about and respect you, then they'll listen to you. They don't really care who you are, in my opinion. My role is so relationship-based with our guys and I think that team in Orlando really was just excited for me when I got that opportunity."

Hill, who has aspirations to be a head coach someday, hopes to catch his breath a little bit during NBA all-star weekend. He's planning to come home to Lincoln to see his family.

Then he'll go back to Atlanta for the final half of the season. The Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals last year, are 23-25 and are 11th in the standings, just outside the playoff picture at the moment.

Hill hasn't played since his Texas days but he still has a competitive edge that shows in his work as a coach.

"It's the closest thing you can get to playing, and I love prepping and trying to win games and feeding that competitive spirit and that want to win," Hill said.

"Being on the court for me is not really work. The work comes with the scouting reports and the prep, but just being on the court is fun, and getting a guy better is fun."

Hill took chance on himself, and he's happy he did.

From the hallways at Lincoln Southeast to hunkering down in dark film rooms to sitting courtside at NBA arenas across the country (and Toronto), Hill continues his climb. It's the best job, he says.

"You just appreciate guys in the league that take a chance on you and give you an opportunity," Hill said. "I call it giving people life in the NBA because it's such a fickle league and it's such a results-driven league that you can be up one day and you could be out of the NBA the next. I have had a lot of great people that I've worked with vouch for me and take a chance on me. I'm trying to do that for young guys now, as well."

