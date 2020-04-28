From a hoop on the family barn to Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lakes' path leads to Husker hoops

Trevor Lakes has lived the standard life of a kid growing up in Indiana.
Living on a farm near the town of Lebanon, the Lakes family had a basketball hoop tacked to their barn. And Trevor would always be out there firing away. Every now and then, he'd pull the family trampoline under the hoop and work on his dunking skills.
All that work led to a prolific career at the University of Indianapolis, not far from where he grew up.
And now, it's led to Nebraska.
Lakes committed to the Huskers on Tuesday morning. He'll sit one year to satisfy current NCAA transfer rules before having one year of eligibility remaining.
"They see me as a stretch four, a guy that can come in and knock down shots for us and space the floor and allow our guards to create, and let the bigs have more space down low," Lakes said Tuesday. "I’ve watched some film with Coach Hoiberg on his system and how he uses stretch fours, so I feel like with his system I’ll get a lot of open shots and be able to space stuff for other people."
Lakes chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including a scholarship offer from Xavier. Illinois and Wichita State, among others, had also shown interest. The Huskers offered Lakes a scholarship on April 14.
Lakes' commitment means Nebraska has filled 12 of its 13 scholarships available for next season. NU will now focus its recruiting efforts on filling that final scholarship with a big man, and is still one of the favorites to land top 50 forward Adama Sanogo, who recently narrowed his list to six schools.
A 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, Lakes is a nearly 41% career three-point shooter who attempted 577 threes in his three seasons with UIndy.
Those attempts add up to 77% of his total field goal attempts in his career.
"Obviously to be a good shooter you've got to put in the work. But I've always been kind of a natural shooter," Lakes said. "I've always been the shooter on the team for as long as I can remember, so that's something I've always prided myself on."
Lakes led the Greyhounds in scoring each of the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for a team that averaged 83 points per game and went 24-6 while finishing the season ranked No. 15 in the NCAA Division II coaches poll. UIndy was the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional and would have needed to win three games on its home court to reach the Division II Elite Eight.
"He is an elite shooter with size and a high basketball IQ, and his skillset and understanding of the game will allow us to be creative in how we can maximize his abilities in our system," NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Trevor is a proven scorer who brings experience and a competitive spirit that will push everyone in our gym to play at a higher level."
Lakes also led UIndy in scoring in 2018-19 at 14.1 points per game.
His 235 career made three-pointers and 577 attempts each rank fifth all-time at Indianapolis.
In 2019-20, Lakes shot 39.8% from three on 254 attempts, and made multiple three-pointers in all but two games, averaging 3.4 made threes per contest. He had two games of seven made triples, and nine with at least five made threes. He was also an 80% free throw shooter.
But after former UIndy coach Stan Gouard left for another job following the 2019-20 season, Lakes decided to explore his options. Nebraska was one of the first schools to reach out after Lakes put his name in the transfer portal, and exactly two weeks after receiving a Huskers offer, Lakes committed.
Lakes will follow a similar path to former Husker forward Andrew Drevo, who transferred to Nebraska in 2001 after spending two years at Morningside College.
"Having that year to kind of take off and get better with everything, every aspect, whether it's physically or with my skillset, having that time to improve was something I was really looking forward to," Lakes said. "And being at a place like Nebraska and having the resources like the facilities and the coaching staff, I feel like that's something I can really do."
