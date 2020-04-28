From a hoop on the family barn to Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lakes' path leads to Husker hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trevor Lakes has lived the standard life of a kid growing up in Indiana.

Living on a farm near the town of Lebanon, the Lakes family had a basketball hoop tacked to their barn. And Trevor would always be out there firing away. Every now and then, he'd pull the family trampoline under the hoop and work on his dunking skills.

All that work led to a prolific career at the University of Indianapolis, not far from where he grew up.

And now, it's led to Nebraska.

Lakes committed to the Huskers on Tuesday morning. He'll sit one year to satisfy current NCAA transfer rules before having one year of eligibility remaining.

"They see me as a stretch four, a guy that can come in and knock down shots for us and space the floor and allow our guards to create, and let the bigs have more space down low," Lakes said Tuesday. "I’ve watched some film with Coach Hoiberg on his system and how he uses stretch fours, so I feel like with his system I’ll get a lot of open shots and be able to space stuff for other people."

Lakes chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including a scholarship offer from Xavier. Illinois and Wichita State, among others, had also shown interest. The Huskers offered Lakes a scholarship on April 14.