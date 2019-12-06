Freshman Husker guard Samari Curtis transferring from program

Samari Curtis's stay in Nebraska will be a short one.

The freshman guard from Ohio will transfer from the men’s basketball program at the end of the semester, head coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday.

“Samari has informed me that he has decided to transfer,” Hoiberg said in a news release. “I have enjoyed coaching him, and we will support him as he finishes the fall semester and begins looking at other schools. We wish Samari the best in the future.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Curtis was the last of 14 players Nebraska's coaching staff brought into the program in the spring, committing to the Huskers on May 15. He came to the Huskers with impressive credentials as the 2019 Mr. Basketball in the state of Ohio after averaging 34 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game as a senior for Xenia High School.

While still in high school, Curtis originally committed to Xavier in February of 2018 before reopening his recruitment after then-Musketeers coach Chris Mack took the Louisville job in May of that year.

Then, Curtis signed with Cincinnati before receiving a release to reopen his recruitment after former Bearcats coach Mick Cronin took the UCLA job in April of 2019.