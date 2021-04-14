Fred Hoiberg dishes on Wilcher, Kojenets, who officially join Huskers

The Nebraska men's basketball roster officially grew by two Wednesday when commits C.J. Wilcher and Oleg Kojenets signed their national letters of intent on the first day of the spring signing period.

Wilcher, a transfer from Xavier, originally announced his commitment on March 26. He was recruited by NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih at both St. John's and Nebraska before signing with the Musketeers and playing his freshman season in the Big East. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

"You can never have enough shooting, and C.J. is an elite-level shooter," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He was one of the best shooters nationally in the class of 2020, but his game is much more than that. He has good size on the perimeter and uses it to create space and has an aggressive mindset. He played significant minutes at Xavier and that experience will help him in the transition to the Big Ten."

Wilcher averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds while playing in 15 games for Xavier last season, shooting 44% from the floor and 39% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school, and is expected to be an immediate-impact addition for NU.