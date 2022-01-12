Four minutes, and a few comments, show the gap between Husker hoops and competing in the Big Ten

Get old, and stay old, as the saying goes.

"It’s everything you strive for in building a culture ... We’re not a one-and-done program. That isn’t us. We’re a development program. We recruit to that piece," Underwood said. "It’s then getting your program to a point where you do have upperclassmen. I tell our freshmen all the time how blessed they are to be around those veterans and they can learn from.

"That keeps your culture building and running. Do everything that they do because those guys are everything we want to be about."

Illinois' old guys didn't waiver Tuesday. Not when Nebraska sprinted to a 16-4 lead in its home arena. Not when the Huskers rallied to tie the game with four minutes to go. And when the Illini did make their final push, it almost seemed preordained because of how they handled things over the first 36 minutes of the game.

"You don’t have to be 6-foot-11. You don’t have to have a big NIL deal. You can control all of that. None of it is attached to resources. You control that. You control your effort, you control your selfishness, you control your want-to," Alberts said. "I want to see us win the things we can control."