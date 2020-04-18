Former Pius X star Charlie Easley leaving Husker hoops, transferring to South Dakota State

Calling it "one of the toughest decisions I've ever made," Nebraska basketball player and former Lincoln Pius X standout Charlie Easley is leaving the Huskers and transferring to South Dakota State.
"It wouldn't have happened without the opportunity from Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and everything that him and the coaching staff has done for me, and it's just all kind of worked out," Easley told the Journal Star in a phone interview. "Me and my family talked it over, and thought this would be the best decision going forward with my basketball career."
Easley joined the Huskers as a walk-on last season after a record-breaking career at Pius X, where he became the school's all-time leading scorer and led the Thunderbolts to the 2019 Class B state championship.
Thank you Nebraska pic.twitter.com/O9cS83M7Ep— Charlie Easley (@CharlieEasley4) April 18, 2020
He quickly made a name for himself at NU, earning a scholarship for the spring semester after Samari Curtis left the program earlier in the season.
From there, Easley's role only grew. He was a catalyst in Nebraska's home win over Iowa on Jan. 7, diving on the floor for loose balls and coming up with a pair of steals while playing 16 minutes. He had a season-high eight points and three steals in the Huskers' home loss against Indiana on Jan. 18.
Easley ended the season averaging 1.9 points and 0.5 assists in 11.7 minutes per game after playing just 10 total minutes in the season's first 10 games.
With NU's depth dwindling, Easley made four starts, including the final three games of the season despite battling a leg injury.
In seizing his opportunity, Easley said, he created a path for himself to earn a scholarship with the Jackrabbits, who went 22-10 last season and finished second in the Summit League after three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Under current NCAA rules, Easley will have to sit out next season before having three seasons of eligibility remaining.
"Absolutely. Hoiberg gave me a great opportunity, and I couldn't have done it without his help," Easley said. "There's many different routes you can take, but an opportunity presented itself.
"It's kind of bittersweet, but it's an opportunity I couldn't pass up on."
With Nebraska set to once again set to revamp its roster this coming season with the addition of sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker along with a five-player recruiting class, Easley's options for playing time were likely to be limited.
"It was just a good fit for me as a player, and I think it was the best thing for me moving forward, even though I have nothing but love for Nebraska," Easley said.
"I'll always be a Husker fan."
