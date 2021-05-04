Former Husker Teddy Allen transfers to New Mexico State

Teddy Allen is on the move again.
The former Husker wing announced Tuesday he was transferring to New Mexico State, his fifth college since finishing his standout high school career at Boys Town.
Allen averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21 for Nebraska, but left the team March 1 with just a few games left in the season.
Allen's departure came just days after he authored one of the great individual performances in program history, scoring 41 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists against Penn State. The point total is the second-most ever for a Husker, and the most in a Nebraska home game.
It was during that Penn State game that Allen aggravated a nagging injury on his right (shooting) wrist while playing 38 minutes. Two days later, at Illinois, he scored seven points in 20 minutes. A few days after that, in Nebraska's win over Minnesota, Allen played 10 minutes and didn't score.
Allen played one season at West Virginia, contributing as a freshman to a team that made the Sweet 16. He left the school after that season after butting heads with Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins during the year. Allen landed at Wichita State, where he had to sit out the 2018-19 season after the NCAA did not grant him a waiver. While at Wichita, he was arrested and charged with a pair of misdemeanors after an incident at a female's home.
He was dismissed by Wichita State shortly after and ended up at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. Allen put up video-game numbers in the Panhandle, leading the nation in scoring at 31.4 points per game on 51% shooting from the field, and eventually committed to Nebraska.
At the time of his departure, he led the Huskers in scoring and was second on the team in rebounding and steals.
New Mexico State, coached by Chris Jans, has been the class of the Western Athletic Conference for nearly a decade. The Aggies won seven WAC tournaments in an eight-year stretch beginning in 2012, in addition to winning five regular-season conference titles in that same span.
Allen is the second player from last season's Nebraska team to transfer to the WAC in the last month. Former NU forward Yvan Ouedraogo announced In early April he was transferring to Grand Canyon.
