Former Husker Roby reportedly traded to Oklahoma City

Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) dunks on the pass from Huskers guard Thomas Allen as Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy (3) looks on in the second half on Feb. 13, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Former Nebraska basketball player Isaiah Roby is on the move again in the NBA. 

Roby, who was drafted by Detroit — and promptly traded to Dallas — in the second round of last year's NBA Draft, has reportedly been traded to Oklahoma City, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal sends former Creighton standout Justin Patton to Dallas. 

The 21-year-old Roby has played in nine games with Dallas’ G-League team, the Texas Legends, this season. He averaged 9.2 points and seven rebounds. He signed a four-year deal worth $6.7 million last August. 

Roby played at Nebraska from 2016-19, where he averaged 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds during his career. 

