Former Husker Roby reportedly traded to Oklahoma City

Former Nebraska basketball player Isaiah Roby is on the move again in the NBA.
Roby, who was drafted by Detroit — and promptly traded to Dallas — in the second round of last year's NBA Draft, has reportedly been traded to Oklahoma City, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal sends former Creighton standout Justin Patton to Dallas.
You have free articles remaining.
The 21-year-old Roby has played in nine games with Dallas’ G-League team, the Texas Legends, this season. He averaged 9.2 points and seven rebounds. He signed a four-year deal worth $6.7 million last August.
Roby played at Nebraska from 2016-19, where he averaged 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds during his career.