Butler vs. Nebraska, 3.20

Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (right) will forego his senior season.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Isaiah Roby had a pretty good Tuesday.

The former Nebraska forward signed a four-year deal worth $6.7 million with the Dallas Mavericks on  Tuesday, his agent said, securing both his professional and financial future for the next few years.

The $1.5 million Roby will be paid in the first year of his contract is the most ever paid to a player picked in Round 2 of the NBA Draft out of college.

Perhaps the best part for Roby? There is no state income tax in Texas.

After being the first Nebraska player to be drafted in the NBA since 1999, Roby turned in a solid NBA Summer League performance. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in five games.

After returning to Lincoln for some time off, Roby went to Las Vegas for a rookie camp and will also head to New York for more rookie activities.

"I've only been down in Dallas for a few days," Roby said last week. "So I'm looking forward to getting back out there and getting to work with the team. The coaching staff has been great; I love the environment they've got down there. So I'm just excited to get back out there."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

