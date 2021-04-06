Former Husker hoops coach Tim Miles hired at San Jose State

Tim Miles is headed west.

The former Nebraska men's basketball coach was officially announced as the new head man at San Jose State Tuesday, putting Miles back on the sideline for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

San Jose State will be the fourth Division I stop for Miles, who spent seven seasons at NU after stops at Colorado State and North Dakota State.

San Jose State will mark a return to the Mountain West Conference for Miles, where he turned around a moribund Colorado State program before coming to Lincoln.

It will be another rebuilding job for Miles in San Jose. The Spartans went 5-16 (3-13 Mountain West) in 2020-21, have had one winning season since 1993-94, and haven't won 20 games in a season since 1980-81.

Miles went 116-114 at Nebraska, leading the Huskers to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. He also took NU to a pair of NIT appearances before being fired after the 2018-19 season.

