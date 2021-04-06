Former Husker hoops coach Tim Miles hired at San Jose State, where another rebuild awaits

Tim Miles is headed west.
The former Nebraska men's basketball coach was officially announced as the new head man at San Jose State on Tuesday, putting Miles back on the sideline for the first time since his final season at NU in 2018-19.
San Jose State will be the fourth Division I stop for Miles, who spent seven seasons at NU after tenures at Colorado State and North Dakota State. Next season will mark his 25th as a Division I head coach.
"If you look at the job he did at Colorado State and Nebraska, you will see that he completely changed the culture of those programs and elevated each program to new heights," SJSU athletic director Marie Tuite said in a news release. "I have full confidence that he is going to do the same here at San Jose State."
San Jose State will mark a return to the Mountain West Conference for Miles, where he turned around a moribund Colorado State program before coming to Lincoln.
It will be another rebuilding job for Miles. The Spartans went 5-16 (3-13 Mountain West) in 2020-21, have had one winning season since 1993-94, and haven't won 20 games in a season since 1980-81.
"I'm excited to join president Mary Papazian, Marie Tuite, Charlie Faas and the San Jose State Athletic Department," Miles said in a news release. "I have been most impressed with their genuine enthusiasm and eagerness of the entire administration and staff to elevate the men's basketball program. I'm ready to raise the bar and work arm and arm with Marie to make our basketball program a team that will compete at the highest level of the Mountain West Conference and beyond.
"I can't wait to get on campus to meet the team, begin assembling our staff and recruiting the type of player that will match our expectations for winning basketball."
Miles was also a finalist for the job at New Mexico before the Lobos hired another former Big Ten coach in Richard Pitino.
Miles has spent the past two seasons in a variety of roles covering college basketball, including as a television analyst and a podcast host.
Miles went 116-114 at Nebraska, leading the Huskers to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. His 116 wins are the third-most of any Nebraska men's hoops coach. He also took NU to a pair of NIT appearances before being fired after the 2018-19 season. He has a career record of 399-334.
Miles takes over for the fired Jean Prioleau, who was let go after going 20-93 in four seasons with SJSU.
