Former Husker hoops coach Tim Miles hired at San Jose State, where another rebuild awaits

Tim Miles is headed west.

The former Nebraska men's basketball coach was officially announced as the new head man at San Jose State on Tuesday, putting Miles back on the sideline for the first time since his final season at NU in 2018-19.

San Jose State will be the fourth Division I stop for Miles, who spent seven seasons at NU after tenures at Colorado State and North Dakota State. Next season will mark his 25th as a Division I head coach.

"If you look at the job he did at Colorado State and Nebraska, you will see that he completely changed the culture of those programs and elevated each program to new heights," SJSU athletic director Marie Tuite said in a news release. "I have full confidence that he is going to do the same here at San Jose State."

San Jose State will mark a return to the Mountain West Conference for Miles, where he turned around a moribund Colorado State program before coming to Lincoln.

It will be another rebuilding job for Miles. The Spartans went 5-16 (3-13 Mountain West) in 2020-21, have had one winning season since 1993-94, and haven't won 20 games in a season since 1980-81.