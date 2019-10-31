Former Nebraska men's basketball coach Tim Miles will be on the sideline in a new role this season.
Miles will work for Fox Sports as a television analyst for the network's college basketball broadcasts, the network announced Thursday.
It will be Miles' first stint behind the mic after 24 years as a college head coach. Miles was fired last season after seven seasons at Nebraska.
Miles' quick wit and colorful personality would seem to be a perfect fit for television. While the coach has expressed interest in continuing to coach, an opportunity to move on from Nebraska didn't present itself this offseason.
Miles could be on a path similar to that of Georgia coach Tom Crean. After being fired by Indiana in 2017, Crean spent on season working in television before being hired by the Bulldogs.
