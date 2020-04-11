Former Husker Green transfers to Pacific

Former Nebraska basketball player Jervay Green announced Saturday he was transferring to the University of the Pacific to continue his college basketball career.
Green will likely have to sit one year to satisfy current NCAA transfer rules before having one year to play with the Tigers.
110% committed 💯😈 pic.twitter.com/rNwLMCEje6— Jervay Green#23 (@JervayG) April 11, 2020
The 6-foot-3 Denver native verbally committed to former coach Tim Miles and Nebraska in September 2018, and signed his national letter of intent that November. But after Miles was fired after the end of the 2018-19 season, Green’s future with NU was in doubt. He heard from Kansas and Oregon, among other teams, while he wrestled with his decision.
The first recruiting trip NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih made after being hired by Nebraska was to visit Green at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
The two flew to Scottsbluff about 24 hours after Hoiberg’s introductory news conference in Lincoln.
Green then took a second official visit to Nebraska during last year’s spring football game, and reaffirmed his commitment to NU last April 14.
Now, almost exactly one year later, Green will head to the West Coast.
Green was in the starting lineup when Nebraska opened the season, averaging 10.3 points per game with five double-figure scoring games over Nebraska's first nine contests.
But what followed were a two-game suspension for a violation of team rules and a role off the bench for the rest of the season. He also fell out of the rotation for two games in January.
Green finished the season as Nebraska's fifth-leading scorer, averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 per game while starting 15 of the 28 games he played. He had a season-high 22 points against Southern, and finished the season with back-to-back 15-point games against Minnesota and Indiana.
Pacific, located in Stockton, California, went 23-10 last season, including an 11-5 mark in the West Coast Conference to finish tied for third in the league with Saint Mary's behind Gonzaga and Brigham Young. The Tigers are coached by former NBA star Damon Stoudamire.
