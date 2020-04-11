Former Husker Green transfers to Pacific

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Nebraska basketball player Jervay Green announced Saturday he was transferring to the University of the Pacific to continue his college basketball career.

Green will likely have to sit one year to satisfy current NCAA transfer rules before having one year to play with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3 Denver native verbally committed to former coach Tim Miles and Nebraska in September 2018, and signed his national letter of intent that November. But after Miles was fired after the end of the 2018-19 season, Green’s future with NU was in doubt. He heard from Kansas and Oregon, among other teams, while he wrestled with his decision.

The first recruiting trip NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih made after being hired by Nebraska was to visit Green at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

The two flew to Scottsbluff about 24 hours after Hoiberg’s introductory news conference in Lincoln.

Green then took a second official visit to Nebraska during last year’s spring football game, and reaffirmed his commitment to NU last April 14.

Now, almost exactly one year later, Green will head to the West Coast.