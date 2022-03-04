Former Husker basketball guard Dylan Talley dies at 32, his former coach says

Former Nebraska basketball player Dylan Talley died Friday, his former coach, Doc Sadler, announced on social media.

Talley was just 32 years old.

The 6-foot-5 guard spent two seasons with the Huskers, leading the team in scoring and assists during his senior season in 2012-13 when his 13.7 points per game ranked 10th in the Big Ten.

One of his most memorable moments as a Husker came late in his senior year, when he hit a game-winning three-pointer against Iowa at the Devaney Sports Center.

Talley went on to play professionally overseas after college before he suffered an unimaginable string of tragedies in 2020.

In a span of about 11 weeks, Talley’s grandmother, mother, 20-year-old brother and 3-month old nephew all died, stirring an outpouring of support from across the basketball world.

The cause of Talley's death was not immediately available.

