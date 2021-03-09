Former Husker Allen named honorable mention all-Big Ten; Iowa's Garza tabbed player of the year

Former Nebraska basketball guard Teddy Allen is an all-Big Ten honorable mention, the league announced as part of its end-of-season award rollout Tuesday.
The Big Ten's all-conference teams include one voted on by the coaches and one by media members who cover the conference.
Allen was the only Husker on the first, second, third, or honorable-mention teams. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while finishing second on the team in steals.
Allen left the program March 1.
Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson was NU's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominee. Thorbjarnarson has set season-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals over Nebraska's last four games. He is a two-time academic all-Big Ten pick and was named a Big Ten distinguished scholar in 2020.
Iowa's Luka Garza is the league's player of the year, earning the nod from both the coaches and media. Michigan's Juwan Howard is the coach of the year and Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson the newcomer of the year.
ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS
Coaches
First team: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, Luka Garza, Iowa; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue.
Second team: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Franz Wagner, Michigan.
Third team: Marcus Carr, Minnesota; Aaron Henry, Michigan State; Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.
Honorable mention: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Geo Baker, Rutgers.
Media
First team: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Luka Garza, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan.
Second team: Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue.
Third team: Franz Wagner, Michigan; Aaron Henry, Michigan State; Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.
Honorable mention: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Teddy Allen, Nebraska; John Harrar, Penn State; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Myles Johnson, Rutgers; Jacob Young, Rutgers.