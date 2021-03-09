Former Husker Allen named honorable mention all-Big Ten; Iowa's Garza tabbed player of the year

Former Nebraska basketball guard Teddy Allen is an all-Big Ten honorable mention, the league announced as part of its end-of-season award rollout Tuesday.

The Big Ten's all-conference teams include one voted on by the coaches and one by media members who cover the conference.

Allen was the only Husker on the first, second, third, or honorable-mention teams. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while finishing second on the team in steals.

Allen left the program March 1.

Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson was NU's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominee. Thorbjarnarson has set season-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals over Nebraska's last four games. He is a two-time academic all-Big Ten pick and was named a Big Ten distinguished scholar in 2020.

Iowa's Luka Garza is the league's player of the year, earning the nod from both the coaches and media. Michigan's Juwan Howard is the coach of the year and Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson the newcomer of the year.

ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS

Coaches