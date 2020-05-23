Former Creighton coach Sutton dies at 84

Former Creighton men's basketball coach Eddie Sutton, who won more than 800 college games, died Saturday at age 84, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Sutton led the Bluejays from 1969-1974 before heading to Arkansas, where he lifted the Razorbacks to national prominence.
He was the first coach to take four teams to the NCAA Tournament. He went to the Final Four three times — at Arkansas in 1978, and at Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004.
Sutton retired from Oklahoma State in 2006 before taking an interim job for part of the 2007-08 season at the University of San Francisco. Sutton also coached at Kentucky.
