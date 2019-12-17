Former Boys Town star Teddy Allen commits to Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team has landed the leading junior college scorer in the country, and a name familiar to the state's high school hoops fans.

Teddy Allen, the former Boys Town star who started his career at West Virginia, committed to the Huskers Tuesday, a source confirmed.

Allen is currently leading the nation in scoring at the junior college level, averaging 32 points per game at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is a redshirt sophomore, meaning he has two years of eligibility remaining when he joins NU in 2020.

Allen is shooting 54 percent from the field and nearly 43 percent from three-point range for WNCC, as well as nearly 90 percent at the free throw line while grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allen spent his freshman season at West Virginia in 2017-18, where he averaged seven points and 2.7 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers made the Sweet 16. He averaged 11.3 points per game in West Virginia's three NCAA Tournament games, and had a 20-point performance against a top-10 Oklahoma team earlier in the season. He was also benched for two games in the middle of the season for disciplinary reasons before playing well at the end of the year.