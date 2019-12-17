Former Boys Town star Teddy Allen commits to Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team has landed the leading junior college scorer in the country, and a name familiar to the state's high school hoops fans.
Teddy Allen, the former Boys Town star who started his career at West Virginia, committed to the Huskers Tuesday, a source confirmed.
Allen is currently leading the nation in scoring at the junior college level, averaging 32 points per game at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is a redshirt sophomore, meaning he has two years of eligibility remaining when he joins NU in 2020.
Allen is shooting 54 percent from the field and nearly 43 percent from three-point range for WNCC, as well as nearly 90 percent at the free throw line while grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game.
Allen spent his freshman season at West Virginia in 2017-18, where he averaged seven points and 2.7 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers made the Sweet 16. He averaged 11.3 points per game in West Virginia's three NCAA Tournament games, and had a 20-point performance against a top-10 Oklahoma team earlier in the season. He was also benched for two games in the middle of the season for disciplinary reasons before playing well at the end of the year.
Allen transferred from West Virginia to Wichita State after the season, and sat out last year after not getting a waiver for immediate eligibility.
He was then dismissed from Wichita State’s team in June of this year, less than a week after he was arrested and later charged with a pair of misdemeanors – domestic violence property crime, and petty theft.
Allen was one of the top prep players in Nebraska as a senior at Boys Town, averaging 31.6 points and 13 rebounds per game and being named the 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year after the season. His brother, Timmy, is a sophomore forward at Utah.
Allen's commitment gives the Huskers two players in the 2020 class, along with Donovan Williams. NU currently has one open scholarship remaining for 2020.
Check back for updates to this story.
