For Shannon Lum, being recruiting coordinator for NU's men's program is more than a chance to be trailblazer

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft
Shannan Lum had the handshake ready.
Nebraska's new recruiting coordinator was meeting the members of the Nebraska men's basketball team shortly after being hired as the program's recruiting coordinator. Five-star freshman Bryce McGowens was up next.
"I'm trying to be professional, and he just bear hugs me. I'm like 'Oh my gosh, I've got 6-foot-6 Bryce McGowens squeezing me,'" Lum recalled earlier this week. "Everyone — from the seniority here to the freshmen have just been so welcoming, and I really appreciate that."
The historic parts of Lum's role with Nebraska have been well documented, and with good reason: The second female to hold the title of recruiting coordinator at a Power Five conference program. The first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent to be in such a role.
Now, a little more than a month after the announcement of her hiring, Lum has settled in to a new life in Lincoln. Last month she was in the middle of helping Nebraska's collection of big-time official visitors tour the campus and the city, while doing the same herself.
There's history to be made, of certainly. And Lum doesn't shy away from that. But getting to a point where it's normal for a woman to be in Lum's position will be an important day for her as well.
"I remember moments when I read about (San Antonio Spurs assistant) Becky Hammon or Natalie Nakase (an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers' G League team). I want it to get to a point where I'm not digging through to find information about them, and it's just a normal press release," Lum said.
"And it doesn't even have to be just women. Men or women, but it's the right person for the right job, is what I'm hoping for. I think there's a lot of women out there who are just as qualified and deserve the opportunity. Hopefully we can make society kind of see a more open-mindedness."
So far, Lum has fit the bill perfectly for NU head coach Fred Hoiberg.
"Shannan’s been awesome. You give her a project, and it’s usually back on my desk within an hour. So she’s been great. We’ve given her a lot of things to do. It’s a very important position with the recruiting coordinator spot that she has," Hoiberg said. "She’s done a good job getting us edits, educating the staff on players that we have coming in, making edits for everybody. So she’s done a phenomenal job."
Lum interviewed for and accepted the position at Nebraska without ever stepping foot in Lincoln, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had spent the previous two seasons as the director of video for the Cal women's program. Before that she was an intern for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer at Stanford for one season.
It's been a quick rise for the 24-year-old, who has aspirations of being a head coach somewhere down the line. She graduated from St. John's in 2018, where she worked for the men's basketball program and got to know current Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih and staff member Luca Virgilio.
While having a couple of familiar faces already in Lincoln has helped. Lum still held some trepidation in her first few days on the job wondering how quickly she would be accepted.
Those worries faded quickly with a hug from a five-star.
"I was actually a little shocked. I was thinking 'I'm going to have to earn a lot of trust here.' I get it. People might think this is like a stunt; they don't know me in that sense. It's not like I met everyone before I got hired here," Lum said.
"The players, first of all, have been phenomenal. These young men are amazing gentlemen. They welcomed me with open arms. And then the staff themselves. You’re professionals, and they understand I wasn’t brought here without having a purpose, and there’s a value that I think I can bring to this program. So they’re willing to take anyone that has good work ethic and means well. So I think that’s what makes it an easy transition for me."
While her official title is recruiting coordinator, Lum will have her hands on several roles in Nebraska's program.
While she can't be an on-the-court coach, she will assist with scouting and game preparation. The first few weeks on the job have been about helping the coaching staff show recruits around, and helping the Huskers get a grasp on the ever-expanding transfer landscape.
At the end of the day, basketball is basketball, and that's what matters. That doesn't mean, though, Lum won't face extra pressure, fair or not, because of who she is and the history she represents.
"The only reason there was any apprehension (about taking the job) was, now that it's amplified, if there is limited success; if there is 'Oh, she doesn't do a good job,' I can't just move on with life," Lum said. "That will always be tagged behind my name when you look up on Twitter who's Shannan Lum."
But Lum says she's ready for what's ahead. She has a coaching staff and a team that support her. And a chance to perhaps be the next woman to blaze a trail in the men's game.
"I try my best not to let it overwhelm me," Lum said. "It's about taking care of the people here, and everything kind of flourishes on its own if you do it the right way and with great enthusiasm. If you mean well, I think that will take you far."
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in June
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas
The Huskers were selected for the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.
Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be
Nebraska had the Big Ten title locked up with three games to play, and Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year. Don’t overlook the work of his assistants in that regard.
Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage
ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson says major league scouts to whom he's talked are split on whether NU's Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch or play infield.
The Van Horn/Bolt connection is one of the weekend's biggest storylines, with no guarantees Nebraska and No. 1 national seed Arkansas play each other.
Next up, Arkansas: "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?
Scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth, the Cornhuskers blasted NJIT 18-4 in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.
Husker pitchers threw 11 straight balls in a disastrous eighth inning, and the Razorbacks scored four times to pull away.
After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program
Nebraska's Mikey Hoffer overcame obstacles of all sorts in qualifying in two events for the NCAAs.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos believes it's harder to be the hunted than the hunter, which is why he should help Will Bolt as much as he can.
Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials
Abigail Knapton now has two chances to make the U.S. Olympic team. It's what she grew up striving for — just in a different sport.
Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts
Ryan Psota says, "We've had some really good long-term successful coaches here that I can take away a lot of knowledge from." He's not kidding.
The beauty was in the imperfections. Those who played at Buck say it fit the Huskers: "Hard-working, blue-collar, straight to the point-type people."
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show
"It was spectacular": Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show.
Nebraska has its 2022 quarterback after securing a verbal commitment from three-star San Antonio native Richard Torres.
Olympic Swim Trials scene: 'A dream come true,' Lincoln's Caroline Theil gets chance to swim in prime time
Representing Texas A&M and her home state of Nebraska, the Lincoln Pius X graduate reached a national television audience with a top-16 finish.
Katie Ledecky is expected to win every time she dives into the pool. But what if she doesn't? That's what captivated the crowd Wednesday.
In a relaxed 'Blitz' appearance, Frost talks offseason, recruiting numbers and plays trivia with Husker fans
Sights and sounds, news and notes from Scott Frost's Big Red Blitz appearance in North Platte.
With the likes of Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps no longer being the clear-cut top male swimmer, Dressel seems ready to take over that role.
"You're never going to get another one like her. "No way. You might have one girl in one sport that just really excels. She excels in all three."
SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm's road to becoming a U.S. Open champion might have started with a pair of bogeys.
A 15-strikeout performance by Vanderbilt wasn't enough to beat North Carolina State.
What's it like to umpire the CWS? Making his eighth appearance, Lincoln native Henrichs still has 'that fire in the belly'
Henrichs is no rookie to the CWS' umpiring crew. Even still, "it does make it special" when that call arrives on the third Monday of May.
OMAHA — Momentum and confidence go a long way at the College World Series.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.