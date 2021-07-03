For Shannon Lum, being recruiting coordinator for NU's men's program is more than a chance to be trailblazer

While she can't be an on-the-court coach, she will assist with scouting and game preparation. The first few weeks on the job have been about helping the coaching staff show recruits around, and helping the Huskers get a grasp on the ever-expanding transfer landscape.

At the end of the day, basketball is basketball, and that's what matters. That doesn't mean, though, Lum won't face extra pressure, fair or not, because of who she is and the history she represents.

"The only reason there was any apprehension (about taking the job) was, now that it's amplified, if there is limited success; if there is 'Oh, she doesn't do a good job,' I can't just move on with life," Lum said. "That will always be tagged behind my name when you look up on Twitter who's Shannan Lum."

But Lum says she's ready for what's ahead. She has a coaching staff and a team that support her. And a chance to perhaps be the next woman to blaze a trail in the men's game.

"I try my best not to let it overwhelm me," Lum said. "It's about taking care of the people here, and everything kind of flourishes on its own if you do it the right way and with great enthusiasm. If you mean well, I think that will take you far."

