For Shannon Lum, being recruiting coordinator for NU's men's program is more than a chance to be trailblazer
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

For Shannon Lum, being recruiting coordinator for NU's men's program is more than a chance to be trailblazer

Shannan Lum, 6.30

Shannan Lum is the second female to hold the title of recruiting coordinator at a Power Five conference program, and is the first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent to be in such a role.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft

Shannan Lum had the handshake ready.

Nebraska's new recruiting coordinator was meeting the members of the Nebraska men's basketball team shortly after being hired as the program's recruiting coordinator. Five-star freshman Bryce McGowens was up next.

"I'm trying to be professional, and he just bear hugs me. I'm like 'Oh my gosh, I've got 6-foot-6 Bryce McGowens squeezing me,'" Lum recalled earlier this week. "Everyone — from the seniority here to the freshmen have just been so welcoming, and I really appreciate that."

The historic parts of Lum's role with Nebraska have been well documented, and with good reason: The second female to hold the title of recruiting coordinator at a Power Five conference program. The first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent to be in such a role.

Now, a little more than a month after the announcement of her hiring, Lum has settled in to a new life in Lincoln. Last month she was in the middle of helping Nebraska's collection of big-time official visitors tour the campus and the city, while doing the same herself. 

There's history to be made, of certainly. And Lum doesn't shy away from that. But getting to a point where it's normal for a woman to be in Lum's position will be an important day for her as well.

"I remember moments when I read about (San Antonio Spurs assistant) Becky Hammon or Natalie Nakase (an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers' G League team). I want it to get to a point where I'm not digging through to find information about them, and it's just a normal press release," Lum said. 

"And it doesn't even have to be just women. Men or women, but it's the right person for the right job, is what I'm hoping for. I think there's a lot of women out there who are just as qualified and deserve the opportunity. Hopefully we can make society kind of see a more open-mindedness."

So far, Lum has fit the bill perfectly for NU head coach Fred Hoiberg.

"Shannan’s been awesome. You give her a project, and it’s usually back on my desk within an hour. So she’s been great. We’ve given her a lot of things to do. It’s a very important position with the recruiting coordinator spot that she has," Hoiberg said. "She’s done a good job getting us edits, educating the staff on players that we have coming in, making edits for everybody. So she’s done a phenomenal job."

Lum interviewed for and accepted the position at Nebraska without ever stepping foot in Lincoln, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had spent the previous two seasons as the director of video for the Cal women's program. Before that she was an intern for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer at Stanford for one season.

It's been a quick rise for the 24-year-old, who has aspirations of being a head coach somewhere down the line. She graduated from St. John's in 2018, where she worked for the men's basketball program and got to know current Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih and staff member Luca Virgilio.

While having a couple of familiar faces already in Lincoln has helped. Lum still held some trepidation in her first few days on the job wondering how quickly she would be accepted.

Those worries faded quickly with a hug from a five-star.

"I was actually a little shocked. I was thinking 'I'm going to have to earn a lot of trust here.' I get it. People might think this is like a stunt; they don't know me in that sense. It's not like I met everyone before I got hired here," Lum said.

"The players, first of all, have been phenomenal. These young men are amazing gentlemen. They welcomed me with open arms. And then the staff themselves. You’re professionals, and they understand I wasn’t brought here without having a purpose, and there’s a value that I think I can bring to this program. So they’re willing to take anyone that has good work ethic and means well. So I think that’s what makes it an easy transition for me."

While her official title is recruiting coordinator, Lum will have her hands on several roles in Nebraska's program. 

While she can't be an on-the-court coach, she will assist with scouting and game preparation. The first few weeks on the job have been about helping the coaching staff show recruits around, and helping the Huskers get a grasp on the ever-expanding transfer landscape.

At the end of the day, basketball is basketball, and that's what matters. That doesn't mean, though, Lum won't face extra pressure, fair or not, because of who she is and the history she represents.

"The only reason there was any apprehension (about taking the job) was, now that it's amplified, if there is limited success; if there is 'Oh, she doesn't do a good job,' I can't just move on with life," Lum said. "That will always be tagged behind my name when you look up on Twitter who's Shannan Lum."

Husker hoops adds Shannan Lum to newly created position: Recruiting coordinator

But Lum says she's ready for what's ahead. She has a coaching staff and a team that support her. And a chance to perhaps be the next woman to blaze a trail in the men's game.

"I try my best not to let it overwhelm me," Lum said. "It's about taking care of the people here, and everything kind of flourishes on its own if you do it the right way and with great enthusiasm. If you mean well, I think that will take you far."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

