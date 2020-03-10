Football players Vedral, Banks added to Husker hoops roster for Big Ten tournament

If the Nebraska men's basketball team is going to go down this week at the Big Ten tournament, the Huskers are at least going to make it interesting.
The Huskers announced Tuesday afternoon that NU football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks will both travel with NU to Indianapolis and will be available for Wednesday's first-round game against Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Vedral (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was an all-state player at Wahoo Neumann who score 1,286 career points and helped lead the Cavaliers to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior. He averaged 13.6 points per game as a senior.
Banks, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman from Houston, last played organized basketball his junior year of high school, when he averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for Westbury Christian High School in 2017-18. He didn't play as a senior, as he enrolled at Nebraska in January of 2019.
The additions give NU nine available players for Wednesday's game against Indiana. The Huskers were down to seven players at Minnesota after the suspensions of guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, and would have had the same roster issue against the Hoosiers.
The nine available bodies are one more than the Huskers had for last season's Big Ten tournament, when 13th-seeded NU won two games to make it to the tournament quarterfinals in Chicago.
Vedral served as Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback in 2019, playing in six games with two starts. His best game came against, coincidentally, Indiana, when he completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards and rushed seven times for 21 yards and two touchdowns.
Banks redshirted last season, but played at offensive tackle in Nebraska's win at Maryland.
