Five signees add depth, experience to Nebraska basketball roster

Not that they didn't already have a pretty good idea, but the Nebraska men's basketball coaching staff got an up-close look last season at just what the Huskers needed on their roster to compete in the Big Ten.

And judging from Fred Hoiberg's comments on the first day of the spring signing period, the Husker filled a lot of those needs.

"With what you look at in the Big Ten, you have to have size, you have to have physicality," Hoiberg said Wednesday night on "Sports Night." "And I think we're getting all that with this group."

Yes, the remake of the Nebraska basketball roster got real Wednesday. By noon, the Huskers had received signed letters of intent from all five transfers expected to come to Lincoln — guards Kobe Webster, Kobe King and Trey McGowens, wing Teddy Allen and forward Lat Mayen.

Those five have so far combined for 2,847 points, 807 rebounds, 536 assists and 242 steals in their college careers. As of Wednesday, Allen, Mayen and Webster are immediately eligible, with King expected to apply for an immediate eligibility waiver.