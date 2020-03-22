First time as an AP poll voter a learning experience

It turns out I am a very boring poll voter.
This can be good or bad, depending on your approach to life or your favorite college basketball team.
This season of college hoops brought something new in my fourth season covering Husker hoops: I would be one of 65 media members nationwide to vote in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll.
As a kid I always pored over the weekly polls for college football and basketball when they came out, so this was something of a dream come true (albeit a pretty nerdy dream). Every week for the duration of the college basketball season, I would get to sit down and choose what I deemed to be the top 25 teams in the country.
My vote would be a part of the numbers that show up in parentheses next to a team receiving first-place votes. I had an even more convincing excuse to give my wife about how I needed to watch that late-night Gonzaga-Santa Clara matchup for work purposes.
This was going to be fun, and interesting, and I would get to be part of something important.
Then the responsibility of having to try and pick the top 25 teams in the country becomes real.
Because the poll comes out on Monday mornings, I tried to have my voting done by Sunday night. This often meant I retired to the basement around 9 p.m., fired up the laptop and got to work trying to catch up on what I missed throughout the week.
Turns out you can miss plenty. Did Saint Mary's play last Tuesday? What was the score of the Seton Hall game Thursday night? Wait, Stephen F. Austin is 23-4?
While it is a trip to be able to select who you think are the top 25 teams, it can be extremely difficult, too. There's no good way to keep up with the top 40 or so teams in the country, much less narrow it down to 25.
Still, I seemed to stay pretty close to the status quo. A website called College Poll Tracker collects each person's ballot and compares them to each other. If your ranking for a team is five or more spots away from its actual ranking in the poll, that pick is considered "extreme" by the website. I had precious few extremes throughout the season.
Oh sure, West Virginia fans were on my case for a little while, and probably for good reason. The Mountaineers started 11-1, and were 14-2 after beating TCU on Jan. 14. I wasn't giving WVU the proper respect, a few folks told me in my Twitter mentions.
That wasn't due to a lack of respect for Bob Huggins' crew. I just, sort of, didn't move them up as fast other pollsters did.
Then West Virginia went 7-8 over its last 15 games and I felt a little better about myself.
There are all kinds of difficult decisions, especially in the middle and the bottom of the poll. Seton Hall jumped around as much as any team I ranked. Oregon was up and down. Villanova moved around. That was part of the fun, trying to decide just how all the pieces should fit together.
And like everyone else, my first experience with the poll ended abruptly.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the final poll of the season came out in the middle of last week. With no games to cover, I had a little more time to decide how to put together my final poll, one that would take on a little more meaning without the finality of the NCAA Tournament.
So like 62 other voters, I put Kansas at No. 1. The Jayhawks, by the end of the season, were the best team in the country according to most metrics and most eyeballs who watched the games. There were also single first-place votes cast for Gonzaga and Dayton, which both had magical seasons.
I had the Zags No. 2 and the Flyers No. 3 in my poll, with Florida State fourth and Michigan State fifth.
At the bottom, I put Stephen F. Austin 24th. The Lumberjacks beat Duke in the most memorable game of the season, and they finished 28-3. They were going to be a major problem for somebody come tournament time.
And that was that. Suddenly, my first season as a poll voter was over, as was the season.
Here's to hoping we can get back to ranking college teams in any sport sooner rather than later.
