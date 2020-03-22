First time as an AP poll voter a learning experience

Turns out you can miss plenty. Did Saint Mary's play last Tuesday? What was the score of the Seton Hall game Thursday night? Wait, Stephen F. Austin is 23-4?

While it is a trip to be able to select who you think are the top 25 teams, it can be extremely difficult, too. There's no good way to keep up with the top 40 or so teams in the country, much less narrow it down to 25.

Still, I seemed to stay pretty close to the status quo. A website called College Poll Tracker collects each person's ballot and compares them to each other. If your ranking for a team is five or more spots away from its actual ranking in the poll, that pick is considered "extreme" by the website. I had precious few extremes throughout the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oh sure, West Virginia fans were on my case for a little while, and probably for good reason. The Mountaineers started 11-1, and were 14-2 after beating TCU on Jan. 14. I wasn't giving WVU the proper respect, a few folks told me in my Twitter mentions.

That wasn't due to a lack of respect for Bob Huggins' crew. I just, sort of, didn't move them up as fast other pollsters did.

Then West Virginia went 7-8 over its last 15 games and I felt a little better about myself.