 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First-half blitz lifts Creighton to 10th win over Husker hoops in teams' last 11 meetings
0 Comments
topical alert top story

First-half blitz lifts Creighton to 10th win over Husker hoops in teams' last 11 meetings

  • Updated
  • 0

It was the same old story, just written a little differently.

Creighton blitzed the Nebraska men's basketball team in the game's first 10 minutes with the kind of run that has become commonplace for the Bluejays in this series, then withstood a rousing Husker charge to end the half before keeping NU at arm's length the rest of the way in a 77-69 victory Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Less than 10 minutes in, in front of a PBA crowd of 15,939 that ranks as the 10th-largest in the building's history, Creighton led 29-10 as boos began to rain down from the stands.

It was a 28-5 run for the Jays (3-0), powered by a pair of 13-0 spurts that sucked the life out of the building.

This was the same Creighton team that had scored 55 points and gone 1-for-19 from three-point range in its last game. But against a Nebraska team that began the game still in search of the potent offense many expected in the preseason, the Jays could do no wrong.

It was the Jays' 10th win in the last 11 meetings between the programs.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

NU's only life came after it trailed by 19. Kobe Webster entered for his first action of the season, hit a shot on his first possession, and sparked a Nebraska rally that got the Huskers back within a point with a minute still to play in the opening period.

That was as close as Nebraska could get. 

Nebraska (1-2) missed a layup while trailing 44-43 with about 16 minutes left, and missed another layup that would have cut the deficit to one a short time later. Both times Creighton hit shots on the other end.

Nebraska played the last 29 minutes of the game without Trey McGowens, who went to the bench with 8:45 left in the first half and didn't return after he broke his foot, Fred Hoiberg confirmed after the game. McGowens appeared on the NU sideline a couple of minutes into the second half using crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Creighton freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard was a large part of the difference between the teams, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ryan Hawkins scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for Creighton, while Alex O'Connell had 11 of his 13 in the first half.

Webster finished with 20 points for Nebraska. C.J. Wilcher scored 15 for the Huskers, adding four rebounds. 

Alonzo Verge finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, doing much of his work after halftime. Verge was benched for the final 12 minutes of the first half as Webster led NU's rally.

The Huskers now face, at best, an uncertain next few days with an unsettled point guard situation and the McGowens injury. 

And another year of waiting, again, to beat the Bluejays.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Download PDF Box: Creighton 77, Nebraska 69

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News