First-half blitz lifts Creighton to 10th win over Husker hoops in teams' last 11 meetings

It was the same old story, just written a little differently.

Creighton blitzed the Nebraska men's basketball team in the game's first 10 minutes with the kind of run that has become commonplace for the Bluejays in this series, then withstood a rousing Husker charge to end the half before keeping NU at arm's length the rest of the way in a 77-69 victory Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Less than 10 minutes in, in front of a PBA crowd of 15,939 that ranks as the 10th-largest in the building's history, Creighton led 29-10 as boos began to rain down from the stands.

It was a 28-5 run for the Jays (3-0), powered by a pair of 13-0 spurts that sucked the life out of the building.

This was the same Creighton team that had scored 55 points and gone 1-for-19 from three-point range in its last game. But against a Nebraska team that began the game still in search of the potent offense many expected in the preseason, the Jays could do no wrong.

It was the Jays' 10th win in the last 11 meetings between the programs.