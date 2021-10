Final Husker men's basketball tip times set

The Nebraska men's basketball team now has start times for all its games.

NU's six games slated for BTN+ this season, which didn't have start times originally, now all have their spots on the calendar.

The Oct. 27 exhibition opener against Peru State is a 6 p.m. tip. The Husker volleyball team will play Wisconsin that night at 8 p.m. The basketball team's Halloween exhibition against Colorado is slated for 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska's regular-season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Western Illinois will tip at 7 p.m., with the home game against Sam Houston State on Nov. 12 set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

On Nov. 19, Nebraska will take on Idaho State at 6 p.m. at PBA, with the Nov. 27 game against South Dakota set for 1 p.m.

