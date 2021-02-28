Feeling good after home win, Huskers perhaps have opportunity to build momentum as schedule lightens

As Nebraska's game against Minnesota wore on and eventually turned into a win Saturday night, a hard rain started falling in Lincoln.
You could hear the thunder inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Hear the raindrops pelting PBA's roof.
To call it a cleansing rain in the context of what this season has been for NU might be a bit much, but Nebraska's second Big Ten win of the season certainly seemed to have a different feeling than the first.
"We knew that we could win, and we knew going into this game that we could win," NU forward Derrick Walker said. "For us, it's been a long season, and we just knew that we were going to come out and play hard — do what we could to just win.
"That's all that was on our minds was winning."
This wasn't a championship game or a contest that clinched an NCAA Tournament berth. It was one night against a Minnesota squad that was missing two starters and has seen the bottom fall out of its own season.
But Nebraska wanted, very badly, to win a basketball game. And the Huskers got it done.
"The guys continue to come in and work. That's the behind-the-scenes stuff that people don't see," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I think everybody appreciates the effort that our players have gone out and played with, facing more adversity than any team in the country with everything that we've gone through in the middle of our season.
"And the workmanlike approach that I see these guys come in with day in and day out, with the losses that we've had, I think speaks to the character of our group."
Nebraska's character gets another test Monday when Rutgers, one of the most physically imposing teams in the conference, comes to Lincoln for a 6 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It will be the final home game of this long, strange season for the Huskers, just two days after Senior Night festivities, and the end of a 24-day stretch in which Nebraska has played 12 games.
And unlike the first time the Huskers won a Big Ten game this season, at Penn State on Feb. 14, NU won't have to get on a plane immediately after and fly to another campus to prepare for two more contests on back-to-back nights.
Instead, after Monday's game, Nebraska will play just two more contests over the following six days to end the regular season.
That'll feel like a break compared to what NU has been doing.
"I think having a little home stretch definitely does help. Just with our bodies, we can get treatment at the facilities, sleep in our own beds, not have to be on a flight or a bus all the time," Nebraska guard Kobe Webster said. "So I think it does help, but this is what we signed up for. So we're going to be ready either way."
Could Nebraska actually muster some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament?
"We continue to stress — we had the mentality to go into this game 0-0," Hoiberg said after the Minnesota game. "And we’re going to continue to fight all the way here through these last four, hopefully get something to feel good about going into the tournament and into the offseason."
It won't be easy. Even with a home game, Rutgers's stout defense will present a load of challenges to a Husker team that, while having shot the ball well over the last week, also can be careless.
Nothing is guaranteed, especially with a road trip to Iowa on deck for later in the week. But at least there's one more chance at home, and then a couple of days to regroup again.
"I’m so proud of these guys for how they have continued to work through very difficult, tumultuous times," Hoiberg said. "And they’re going to continue to work. They’ll be in there (Sunday); we’re going to put in another one-day prep game plan for a very talented Rutgers team. But they’ll be in there ready to roll, and put this one behind us, and try to go out and compete again on Monday."