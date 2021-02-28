Feeling good after home win, Huskers perhaps have opportunity to build momentum as schedule lightens

As Nebraska's game against Minnesota wore on and eventually turned into a win Saturday night, a hard rain started falling in Lincoln.

You could hear the thunder inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Hear the raindrops pelting PBA's roof.

To call it a cleansing rain in the context of what this season has been for NU might be a bit much, but Nebraska's second Big Ten win of the season certainly seemed to have a different feeling than the first.

"We knew that we could win, and we knew going into this game that we could win," NU forward Derrick Walker said. "For us, it's been a long season, and we just knew that we were going to come out and play hard — do what we could to just win.

"That's all that was on our minds was winning."

This wasn't a championship game or a contest that clinched an NCAA Tournament berth. It was one night against a Minnesota squad that was missing two starters and has seen the bottom fall out of its own season.

But Nebraska wanted, very badly, to win a basketball game. And the Huskers got it done.