Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Rutgers-Nebraska
topical

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9

Nebraska's Dalano Banton watches as a three-point attempt goes off the rim in the second half against Georgia Tech on Dec. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Chris Basnett breaks down the Huskers' home game against Rutgers on Monday.

Rutgers (13-9, 9-9 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Geo Baker, 6-4, sr., 10.5, 3.3; G Jacob Young 6-2, sr., 14.2, 1.9; G Paul Mulcahy, 6-6, so., 5.8, 3.6; G/F Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, jr., 15.7, 6.0;  C Myles Johnson, 6-11, jr., 8.5, 8.5.

Nebraska (6-17, 2-14)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 9.9, 6.1; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.7, 3.9; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 16.5, 4.7; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.8, 4.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 5.3, 4.5.

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Myles Johnson might well be the Big Ten's defensive player of the year when things are said and done. The 6-foot-11, 255-pound forward is a menacing presence in the paint and who is second in the league in blocked shots and fourth in rebounding while also ranking in the top 20 in steals. He'll be a major headache for a Nebraska team that struggles to finish in the paint and has turned the ball over a ton the past couple of weeks.

Trending: Rutgers hit 11 three-pointers in its 74-63 win against Indiana last week, a program record for threes in a Big Ten game. Among Big Ten teams, only Minnesota has shot it worse from three-point range than Rutgers this season, so if the Scarlet Knights are hitting from outside, look out. Nebraska, incidentally, leads the Big Ten in three-point percentage defense (31%).

Forecasting: Rutgers, especially on defense, is a really tough matchup for NU. The Huskers simply must take better care of the ball, must finish consistently inside and must do their best to battle Rutgers on the glass. If Nebraska plays as it has for large stretches of the past couple of weeks — mindless turnovers, allowing offensive rebounds, defensive lapses — it's going to be a tough night.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

