Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Rutgers-Nebraska

Scouting: Myles Johnson might well be the Big Ten's defensive player of the year when things are said and done. The 6-foot-11, 255-pound forward is a menacing presence in the paint and who is second in the league in blocked shots and fourth in rebounding while also ranking in the top 20 in steals. He'll be a major headache for a Nebraska team that struggles to finish in the paint and has turned the ball over a ton the past couple of weeks.