Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Purdue-Nebraska

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' home game against Purdue.
Purdue (14-8, 9-6 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Eric Hunter Jr., 6-4, jr., 10.0, 2.5; G Brandon Newman 6-5, fr., 9.1, 3.4; G Jaden Ivey, 6-4, fr., 8.6, 3.3; F Mason Gillis, 6-6, fr., 5.5, 3.9; F Trevion Williams, 6-10, jr., 16.4, 9.4.
Nebraska (5-14, 1-11)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 10.8, 6.5; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.1, 4.0; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.1, 5.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.6, 4.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 4.5, 4.0.
Time, TV, radio: 4:30 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: If he doesn't turn pro, there's a good chance Trevion Williams will be the preseason Big Ten player of the year next season. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound junior plays with a big motor, and Purdue will run its offense through him nearly every time down the floor.
Trending: This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season, as Nebraska's road trip to Purdue was wiped off the schedule because of COVID-19 rescheduling. That's probably fine with the Huskers, who have never won in Mackey Arena but are 3-2 against the Boilermakers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Forecasting: This is a classic Purdue team, with massive size in the frontcourt and enough three-point shooting to keep defenses honest. That said, the Boilers can go cold at times offensively, which in part has led to Purdue alternating wins and losses in its last seven games. Purdue is coming off a win against Michigan State, so NU will hope that trend continues.
— Chris Basnett
