Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Scouting: D'Mitrik Trice is fifth in the conference in three-point attempts, fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio, and hits a couple threes per game. Nebraska will need to use its length defensively to try and slow down the 6-foot guard.

Trending: Nebraska is 3-0 against Wisconsin when scoring at least 70 points, and 1-13 against the Badgers when it doesn't. NU hasn't cracked the 70-point mark against UW since beating the Badgers 74-63 in Madison in January 2018, and with the way NU's offense has looked in its return, that's a trend that may continue.