Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin
topical

Wisconsin Illinois Basketball

Wisconsin's guard D'Mitrik Trice goes to the basket as Illinois guards Trent Frazier (1) and Jacob Grandison defend in the first half Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

 HOLLY HART, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' home game against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G D'Mitrik Trice, 6-0, sr., 13.8, 3.4; G Brad Davison, 6-4, sr., 8.7, 3.5; F Aleem Ford, 6-8, sr., 9.4, 4.3; F Micah Potter, 6-10, sr., 12.2, 6.6; F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, so., 5.3, 4.2.

Nebraska (4-10, 0-7 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 11.9, 6.6; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.1, 4.3; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 4.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.1, 4.8; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 6.0, 3.7.

Time, TV, radio: 8:30 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: D'Mitrik Trice is fifth in the conference in three-point attempts, fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio, and hits a couple threes per game. Nebraska will need to use its length defensively to try and slow down the 6-foot guard.

Trending: Nebraska is 3-0 against Wisconsin when scoring at least 70 points, and 1-13 against the Badgers when it doesn't. NU hasn't cracked the 70-point mark against UW since beating the Badgers 74-63 in Madison in January 2018, and with the way NU's offense has looked in its return, that's a trend that may continue.

Forecasting: A third straight Husker opponent out of the gate that really needs a win. Wisconsin is 2-3 in its last five games and coming off a 15-point loss to Illinois, so don't expect the Badgers to be complacent. Especially when looking at UW's remaining schedule (five games against KenPom top 25 teams).

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Husker News