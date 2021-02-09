Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' home game against Wisconsin.
Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G D'Mitrik Trice, 6-0, sr., 13.8, 3.4; G Brad Davison, 6-4, sr., 8.7, 3.5; F Aleem Ford, 6-8, sr., 9.4, 4.3; F Micah Potter, 6-10, sr., 12.2, 6.6; F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, so., 5.3, 4.2.
Nebraska (4-10, 0-7 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 11.9, 6.6; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.1, 4.3; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 4.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.1, 4.8; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 6.0, 3.7.
Time, TV, radio: 8:30 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: D'Mitrik Trice is fifth in the conference in three-point attempts, fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio, and hits a couple threes per game. Nebraska will need to use its length defensively to try and slow down the 6-foot guard.
Trending: Nebraska is 3-0 against Wisconsin when scoring at least 70 points, and 1-13 against the Badgers when it doesn't. NU hasn't cracked the 70-point mark against UW since beating the Badgers 74-63 in Madison in January 2018, and with the way NU's offense has looked in its return, that's a trend that may continue.
Forecasting: A third straight Husker opponent out of the gate that really needs a win. Wisconsin is 2-3 in its last five games and coming off a 15-point loss to Illinois, so don't expect the Badgers to be complacent. Especially when looking at UW's remaining schedule (five games against KenPom top 25 teams).
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.