Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' Big Ten opener at Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Wisconsin (6-1)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G D'Mitrik Trice, 6-0, sr., 11.6, 3.1; G Brad Davison, 6-4, sr., 10.7, 2.7; F Aleem Ford, 6-8, sr., 8.6, 3.4; F Micah Potter, 6-10, sr., 13.9, 6.7; F Nate Reuvers, 6-11, sr., 11.0, 3.9.
Nebraska (4-3)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 13.7, 7.7; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.7, 4.0; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 4.1, 3.9; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 18.3, 5.7; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.3, 5.9.
Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m., FS1 (75), 1400.
Scouting: Senior forward Potter has helped turn Wisconsin's offense into one of the most efficient attacks in the Big Ten. He leads the Badgers in scoring and rebounding while shooting 54% from the field and 50% from three-point range as a 6-foot-10 forward. In a balanced lineup, Potter is as dangerous as anyone Wisconsin will put on the floor.
Trending: In Wisconsin's eight-game winning streak to end last season, the Badgers shot 41% from three-point range. UW has been even better to start this season, shooting 43.7% from long range. While that level may not be sustainable for an entire season, Wisconsin has 15 consecutive games of proof that it should be one of the best shooting teams in the nation in 2020-21.
Forecasting: They're all going to be hard, but starting off against the most experienced team in the league, one that hit a whopping 33 three-pointers in two games against NU last season, and doing it on the road, is a particularly daunting task for the Huskers. Nebraska will have to be patient on offense and find some way to defend the three-point line better than it did last year against the Badgers if it wants to have a shot.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!