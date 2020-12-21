Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Forecasting: They're all going to be hard, but starting off against the most experienced team in the league, one that hit a whopping 33 three-pointers in two games against NU last season, and doing it on the road, is a particularly daunting task for the Huskers. Nebraska will have to be patient on offense and find some way to defend the three-point line better than it did last year against the Badgers if it wants to have a shot.