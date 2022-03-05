Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup at Wisconsin on Sunday.

NEBRASKA (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.8, 4.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.2, 5.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.9, 4.3; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.9, 3.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.1, 6.0.

WISCONSIN (24-5 15-4)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Chucky Hepburn, 6-2, fr., 8.1, 2.0; G Brad Davison, 6-4, sr., 14.0, 4.1; G Johnny Davis, 6-5, so., 20.3, 8.3; F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, jr., 11.5, 5.7; F Steven Crowl, 7-0, so., 9.3, 4.5.

Time; TV; location; radio: 1 p.m.; BTN; Madison, Wis.; 1400.

Scouting: Not only is Johnny Davis a front-runner to be the Big Ten's player of the year, but he's also among the favorites to be the national player of the year as well. There's a reason Wisconsin has such a gaudy record in close games, and it has to do with putting the ball in Davis' hands in crunch time.

Trending: Pretty simple for Wisconsin: beat the Huskers, and the Badgers win the Big Ten championship outright. It would be Wisconsin's first outright title since 2015. A Husker win opens the door for Illinois to grab a share of the title with a win over Iowa on Sunday night.

Forecasting: Nebraska's performances the past few games don't make this one as easy to call as it seems. It will be an emotional day at the Kohl Center, with senior day festivities and the possibility of clinching an outright championship. Can the Huskers handle the noise?

— Chris Basnett

