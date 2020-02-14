Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Matching up Wisconsin and Nebraska ahead of Saturday's game.
Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Junior
|9.3
|4.1
|G Brad Davison
|6-4
|Junior
|8.5
|4.2
|G Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Junior
|8.2
|3.8
|F Micah Potter
|6-10
|Junior
|9.3
|6.0
|F Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Junior
|13.7
|4.9
Nebraska (7-17, 2-11 Big Ten)
You have free articles remaining.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.6
|4.5
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|8.1
|4.2
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|9.0
|4.6
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.2
|3.8
|F Kevin Cross
|6-8
|Freshman
|7.4
|4.1
Time, TV, radio: 1:15 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Brad Davison is a lightning rod for Wisconsin, beloved by Badgers fans and loathed by almost everyone else. The junior guard averages 8.5 points per game and always seems to be in the middle of things.
Trending: Nebraska has scored 70 or more points against Wisconsin just three times in 13 games since joining the Big Ten. Wisconsin isn't all that far ahead in that statistic, with five 70-plus point games in the 13-game series. Each team is unbeaten against the other when it reaches 70 points.
Forecasting: Wisconsin has lost its last four Big Ten road games, scoring 55, 51, 62 and 52 points in those games. If Nebraska can replicate its offensive success from the second half against Maryland, that puts a lot of pressure on a Badgers team that can't afford to lose a winnable game right now.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.