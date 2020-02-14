You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin
web only

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3

Nebraska guard Haanif Cheatham attempts a three-pointer in the first half against Rutgers on Jan. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Matching up Wisconsin and Nebraska ahead of Saturday's game.

Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G D'Mitrik Trice 6-0 Junior 9.3 4.1
G Brad Davison 6-4 Junior 8.5 4.2
G Aleem Ford 6-8 Junior 8.2 3.8
F Micah Potter 6-10 Junior 9.3 6.0
F Nate Reuvers 6-11 Junior 13.7 4.9

Nebraska (7-17, 2-11 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.6 4.5
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 8.1 4.2
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 9.0 4.6
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.2 3.8
F Kevin Cross 6-8 Freshman 7.4 4.1

Time, TV, radio: 1:15 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Brad Davison is a lightning rod for Wisconsin, beloved by Badgers fans and loathed by almost everyone else. The junior guard averages 8.5 points per game and always seems to be in the middle of things.

Trending: Nebraska has scored 70 or more points against Wisconsin just three times in 13 games since joining the Big Ten. Wisconsin isn't all that far ahead in that statistic, with five 70-plus point games in the 13-game series. Each team is unbeaten against the other when it reaches 70 points.

Forecasting: Wisconsin has lost its last four Big Ten road games, scoring 55, 51, 62 and 52 points in those games. If Nebraska can replicate its offensive success from the second half against Maryland, that puts a lot of pressure on a Badgers team that can't afford to lose a winnable game right now.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

