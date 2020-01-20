Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

The Huskers hit the road to face Wisconsin on Tuesday. Here's how Nebraska stacks up with the Badgers.

Nebraska (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten)

Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3)

Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Nate Reuvers is the latest Big Ten big man Nebraska must try and scheme a way to slow down. The 6-foot-11 Reuvers has flourished since the graduation of Ethan Happ, leading the Badgers in scoring and blocked shots while ranking second on the team in rebounding.

Trending: Nebraska's strength of schedule for its remaining 13 regular-season games is rated as the second-hardest in the nation according to ESPN's basketball power index. The Huskers, starting with Wisconsin, will face 12 opponents currently rated in the top 50 of the NCAA's NET rankings.

Forecasting: Nebraska won in its last trip to Madison, Wisconsin, but that team finished the season with 22 victories. Wisconsin's style of play, and of course the Big Ten's bizarre home-court advantage this season, will conspire against the Huskers.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

