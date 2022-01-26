Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin men

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin on Thursday.

WISCONSIN (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Chucky Hepburn, 6-2, fr., 7.1, 2.0; G Brad Davison, 6-4, sr., 15.4, 3.9; G Johnny Davis, 6-5, so., 22.3, 7.4; F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, jr., 11.0, 5.7; F Steven Crowl, 7-0, so., 8.8, 4.8.

NEBRASKA (6-13, 0-8)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.3, 4.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.7, 5.5; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.8, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.1, 3.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.8, 6.1.

Time; TV; location; radio: 4 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: As of Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was the No. 5 scorer in the nation at 22.2 points per game. He's attempted at least 14 shots in all but one of the Badgers' games. Nebraska will throw multiple defenders at Davis to try to slow him down.