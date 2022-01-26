 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin men
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin men

Wisconsin Purdue Basketball

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah Thompson during a game Jan. 5 in West Lafayette, Ind. Davis is among the nation's leaders in scoring at 22.2 points per game.

 Associated Press file photo

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin on Thursday.

WISCONSIN (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Chucky Hepburn, 6-2, fr., 7.1, 2.0; G Brad Davison, 6-4, sr., 15.4, 3.9; G Johnny Davis, 6-5, so., 22.3, 7.4; F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, jr., 11.0, 5.7; F Steven Crowl, 7-0, so., 8.8, 4.8.

NEBRASKA (6-13, 0-8)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.3, 4.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.7, 5.5; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.8, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.1, 3.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.8, 6.1.

Time; TV; location; radio: 4 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: As of Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was the No. 5 scorer in the nation at 22.2 points per game. He's attempted at least 14 shots in all but one of the Badgers' games. Nebraska will throw multiple defenders at Davis to try to slow him down.

Trending: Thursday's game against the No. 11 Badgers will mark Nebraska's fifth game this month against a ranked opponent, tying a program record. The last time NU faced that many ranked foes in one month was February of 2010, when NU was in the Big 12.

Forecasting: Halftime scores of the four meetings between Nebraska and Wisconsin under Fred Hoiberg: 39-38, 39-38, 25-24, 30-27. All four games ended in double-digit Badgers wins. NU has made a habit of pushing the Badgers into the second half. Can the Huskers do it for a full game?

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

