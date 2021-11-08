Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Western Illinois

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Western Illinois on Tuesday.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (0-0)
Probable starters: G Colton Sandage, 6-2, jr.; G Trenton Massner, 6-2, jr.; F Will Carius, 6-7, sr.; F Tamell Pearson, 6-10, jr.; F Luka Barisic, 6-1, sr.
NEBRASKA (0-0)
Probable starters: G Alonzo Verge, 6-3, sr.; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr.; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr.; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr.; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr.
Time, TV, location and radio: 7 p.m., BTN+ (streaming), Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: Much like Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska, second-year coach Rob Jeter has performed a roster flip at Western Illinois. The Leathernecks, after being picked ninth in the Summit League last season, went on to finish seventh and were picked fifth this year. WIU hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13.
Trending: In five previous meetings between the teams, Western Illinois has scored more than 57 points just once. The Leathernecks will score more this year with an offense that finished fourth in the Summit League last season.
Forecasting: Western Illinois has outstanding size across its front line in 6-foot-7 Will Carious, 6-10 Tamell Pearson and 6-10 Luka Barisic. But the Leathernecks struggled mightily on the defensive end last season, finishing 324th of 340 Division I teams. NU might struggle some on the boards again, the Huskers' offense should carry the day.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.