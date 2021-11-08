Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Western Illinois

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Western Illinois on Tuesday.

WESTERN ILLINOIS (0-0)

Probable starters: G Colton Sandage, 6-2, jr.; G Trenton Massner, 6-2, jr.; F Will Carius, 6-7, sr.; F Tamell Pearson, 6-10, jr.; F Luka Barisic, 6-1, sr.

NEBRASKA (0-0)

Probable starters: G Alonzo Verge, 6-3, sr.; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr.; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr.; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr.; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr.

Time, TV, location and radio: 7 p.m., BTN+ (streaming), Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: Much like Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska, second-year coach Rob Jeter has performed a roster flip at Western Illinois. The Leathernecks, after being picked ninth in the Summit League last season, went on to finish seventh and were picked fifth this year. WIU hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13.