Washington State (2-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Isaac Bonton
|6-3
|Junior
|16.0
|4.5
|G) Jaylen Shead
|6-1
|Senior
|6.3
|2.3
|F) CJ Elleby
|6-6
|Sophomore
|21.8
|6.5
|F) Aljaz Kunc
|6-8
|Sophomore
|8.0
|5.5
|F) Jeff Pollard
|6-9
|Senior
|9.3
|5.8
Nebraska (2-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|16.0
|5.0
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|11.5
|4.0
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|12.8
|4.5
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|6.8
|5.20
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|7.0
|6.0
Time, radio: 6:30 p.m. Monday, 1400.
Scouting: CJ Elleby is one of the top young players in the Pac-12, averaging nearly 22 points per game as a sophomore. He started 28 games last season as a freshman, averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Trending: Should be better weather this time compared to the last times these teams met, which came in November 1998 at the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska. The temperature that day in Fairbanks was 9 degrees.
Forecasting: Washington State is coming off a home loss to Omaha. NU is coming off an overtime win against Southern. Going to be a battle of two rebuilding programs looking for a good early-season win.
— Chris Basnett