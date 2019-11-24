{{featured_button_text}}
Southern at Nebraska men, 11.22

Nebraska’s Jervay Green goes to the basket against Southern on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Washington State (2-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Isaac Bonton 6-3 Junior 16.0 4.5
G) Jaylen Shead 6-1 Senior 6.3 2.3
F) CJ Elleby 6-6 Sophomore 21.8 6.5
F) Aljaz Kunc 6-8 Sophomore 8.0 5.5
F) Jeff Pollard 6-9 Senior 9.3 5.8

Nebraska (2-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 16.0 5.0
G) Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 11.5 4.0
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 12.8 4.5
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 6.8 5.20
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 7.0 6.0

Time, radio: 6:30 p.m. Monday, 1400.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Scouting: CJ Elleby is one of the top young players in the Pac-12, averaging nearly 22 points per game as a sophomore. He started 28 games last season as a freshman, averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Trending: Should be better weather this time compared to the last times these teams met, which came in November 1998 at the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska. The temperature that day in Fairbanks was 9 degrees.

Forecasting: Washington State is coming off a home loss to Omaha. NU is coming off an overtime win against Southern. Going to be a battle of two rebuilding programs looking for a good early-season win.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Load comments