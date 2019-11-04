{{featured_button_text}}
Doane vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) drives against the defense of Doane’s Chukwudi Onwumere (4) in the second half on Oct. 30, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Here we go. The Fred Hoiberg era is set to begin Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Get ready for the matchup here. 

UC Riverside

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) DJ McDonald 5-11 Sophomore 0.0 0.0
G) Khyber Kabellis 6-4 Senior 0.0 0.0
G) Dominick Pickett 6-3 Junior 0.0 0.0
F) Daniel Mading 6-9 Sophomore 0.0 0.0
C) Callum McRae 7-1 Sophomore 0.0 0.0

Nebraska

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 0.0 0.0
G) Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 0.0 0.0
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 0.0 0.0
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 0.0 0.0
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 0.0 0.0

Time, TV and radio: 8 p.m., BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Nebraska's ability to rebound will get tested right out of the gate. Callum McCrae is a 7-foot-1, 275-pound center, and Daniel Mading is a 6-foot-9 forward. The duo combined for 23 points and 16 rebounds in Riverside's exhibition win over Life Pacific last Friday.

Trending: Since moving from NCAA Division II to Division I prior to the 2000-01 season, UC Riverside has one winning season. The Highlanders went 17-13 in 2008-09. The Highlanders haven't won more than 14 games in a season since then.

Forecasting: This should be a win for the Huskers. "Should be" is the operative phrase here, as it's still unclear just how the Huskers will perform now that the games count for real. NU started slow before pouring it on against Doane. Could be a similar scenario Tuesday night.

— Chris Basnett

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

