Here we go. The Fred Hoiberg era is set to begin Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Get ready for the matchup here.
UC Riverside
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) DJ McDonald
|5-11
|Sophomore
|0.0
|0.0
|G) Khyber Kabellis
|6-4
|Senior
|0.0
|0.0
|G) Dominick Pickett
|6-3
|Junior
|0.0
|0.0
|F) Daniel Mading
|6-9
|Sophomore
|0.0
|0.0
|C) Callum McRae
|7-1
|Sophomore
|0.0
|0.0
Nebraska
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|0.0
|0.0
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|0.0
|0.0
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|0.0
|0.0
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|0.0
|0.0
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|0.0
|0.0
You have free articles remaining.
Time, TV and radio: 8 p.m., BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Nebraska's ability to rebound will get tested right out of the gate. Callum McCrae is a 7-foot-1, 275-pound center, and Daniel Mading is a 6-foot-9 forward. The duo combined for 23 points and 16 rebounds in Riverside's exhibition win over Life Pacific last Friday.
Trending: Since moving from NCAA Division II to Division I prior to the 2000-01 season, UC Riverside has one winning season. The Highlanders went 17-13 in 2008-09. The Highlanders haven't won more than 14 games in a season since then.
Forecasting: This should be a win for the Huskers. "Should be" is the operative phrase here, as it's still unclear just how the Huskers will perform now that the games count for real. NU started slow before pouring it on against Doane. Could be a similar scenario Tuesday night.
— Chris Basnett