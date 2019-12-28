Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-8)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Jashawn Talton
|6-5
|Sr.
|12.7
|7.4
|G Myles Smith
|6-0
|Jr.
|16.7
|5.6
|G Nolan Bertain
|6-4
|Jr.
|7.7
|2.6
|G Jordan Hairston
|6-0
|Fr.
|9.5
|1.5
|F Tony Lewis
|6-10
|Sr.
|3.6
|2.4
Nebraska (5-7)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|So.
|13.0
|4.8
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Jr.
|13.7
|3.8
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Jr.
|6.9
|3.3
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Sr.
|12.8
|4.7
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.8
|5.8
Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Myles Smith scored a career-high 31 points and hit six three-pointers in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's last game, a 71-67 loss at Central Arkansas. He's shooting 41% from three-point range and 84% from the free-throw line.
Trending: The matchup between Smith and Nebraska's Cam Mack could be a good one. Mack is one of just 11 players in all of Division I men's basketball with three double-digit assist games. Mack ranks 13th nationally with 6.6 assists per game.
Forecasting: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wants to slow the pace and shoot a bunch of three-pointers. Nebraska will have to rebound well and push the tempo at every opportunity as it tries to avoid another buy-game loss. The Islanders are 4-8, but five of the losses have come by five or fewer points.
— Chris Basnett