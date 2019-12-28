Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Scouting: Myles Smith scored a career-high 31 points and hit six three-pointers in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's last game, a 71-67 loss at Central Arkansas. He's shooting 41% from three-point range and 84% from the free-throw line.

Trending: The matchup between Smith and Nebraska's Cam Mack could be a good one. Mack is one of just 11 players in all of Division I men's basketball with three double-digit assist games. Mack ranks 13th nationally with 6.6 assists per game.

Forecasting: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wants to slow the pace and shoot a bunch of three-pointers. Nebraska will have to rebound well and push the tempo at every opportunity as it tries to avoid another buy-game loss. The Islanders are 4-8, but five of the losses have come by five or fewer points.