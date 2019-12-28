Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

NU men's basketball, 12.15

Nebraska’s Cam Mack celebrates a three-pointer with fans Dec. 15 during a game against Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-8)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Jashawn Talton 6-5 Sr. 12.7 7.4
G Myles Smith 6-0 Jr. 16.7 5.6
G Nolan Bertain 6-4 Jr. 7.7 2.6
G Jordan Hairston 6-0 Fr. 9.5 1.5
F Tony Lewis 6-10 Sr. 3.6 2.4

Nebraska (5-7)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 So. 13.0 4.8
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Jr. 13.7 3.8
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Jr. 6.9 3.3
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Sr. 12.8 4.7
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Fr. 5.8 5.8

Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Myles Smith scored a career-high 31 points and hit six three-pointers in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's last game, a 71-67 loss at Central Arkansas. He's shooting 41% from three-point range and 84% from the free-throw line.

Trending: The matchup between Smith and Nebraska's Cam Mack could be a good one. Mack is one of just 11 players in all of Division I men's basketball with three double-digit assist games. Mack ranks 13th nationally with 6.6 assists per game.

Forecasting: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wants to slow the pace and shoot a bunch of three-pointers. Nebraska will have to rebound well and push the tempo at every opportunity as it tries to avoid another buy-game loss. The Islanders are 4-8, but five of the losses have come by five or fewer points.

— Chris Basnett

